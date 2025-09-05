Quotes and Wishes to write to your teachers on Teacher's Day this 2025!

The celebration of Teacher's Day goes all around India on 5th September, 2025. This day also marks as the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a well known respected teacher, philosopher and the former President of India. Back then, when students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that this day should be dedicated to all the teachers of the world instead.

Teacher's Day is not only the day to thank our mentors who helped and guided us through our studies, activities etc, its a day where we can our teachers for making us who we are today, for helping us throughout in our lives. No matter if it's that strict but soft and understanding math Teacher, or that cool language teacher, every teacher shapes our journey. Today is the day where people share Wishes and quotes to their teachers to honor their dedication and their hardwork.