Live
- OpenAI to Build AI Chips with Broadcom, Eyes Rivalry with Nvidia by 2026
- ‘OG’ ticket sold for Rs5 lakh; creates buzz
- Actress Ranya Rao slapped with Rs102 Crore fine in gold smuggling case
- Zaeden returns to his signature sound with ‘Raaz’
- CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh
- Off-white viscose silk hand-block printed long kurta
- Khevna blends vulnerability and afro-pop beats in ‘Lonely’
- Raai Laxmi’s holiday pictures light up social media
- Ritu makes waves with a bedroom photoshoot
- Mumbai On High Alert After Lashkar-e-Jihadi Issues Human Bomb Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Quotes and Wishes to write to your teachers on Teacher's Day this 2025!
"Celebrate Teacher’s Day 2025 with heartfelt quotes & wishes to honor mentors who inspire, guide, and shape our lives. Share gratitude on Sept 5."
The celebration of Teacher's Day goes all around India on 5th September, 2025. This day also marks as the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a well known respected teacher, philosopher and the former President of India. Back then, when students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that this day should be dedicated to all the teachers of the world instead.
Teacher's Day is not only the day to thank our mentors who helped and guided us through our studies, activities etc, its a day where we can our teachers for making us who we are today, for helping us throughout in our lives. No matter if it's that strict but soft and understanding math Teacher, or that cool language teacher, every teacher shapes our journey. Today is the day where people share Wishes and quotes to their teachers to honor their dedication and their hardwork.
- “A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others.”
- “Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that last a lifetime.”
- “The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.”
- “Teaching is the profession that teaches all other professions.”
- “A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart.”
- Happy Teachers’ Day! Thank you for guiding us, inspiring us, and shaping our future.
- To the world, you may be just a teacher, but to us, you are a hero. Wishing you a wonderful Teachers’ Day!
- Thank you for making learning exciting and life meaningful. Happy Teachers’ Day!
- Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always inspire us. Have a beautiful Teachers’ Day!
- Behind every successful student is a dedicated teacher like you. Wishing you love and respect on Teachers’ Day!