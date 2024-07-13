Radhika Merchant’s Vidai Look: A Vision in Sindoori Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Radhika Merchant, after honouring Gujarati traditions at her wedding with a red and white lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, transformed into a stunning sindoori red lehenga for her vidai ceremony. Her wedding to Anant Ambani, a grand affair attended by notable global figures and celebrities, set the stage for this sartorial showcase.

The Vidai Ensemble

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika's vidai look featured a Manish Malhotra couture lehenga. Kapoor shared the look on Instagram, detailing the custom pieces which included a blouse, a brocade lehenga skirt, a silk dupatta, and a veil. Expert saree draper Dolly Jain assisted in crafting the look, while Hiral Bhatia and Loveleen Ramchandani were responsible for Radhika's hair and makeup.





Decoding the Look

Radhika's blouse, a backless piece with intricate gold Karchobi work, drew inspiration from traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat. The design echoes the craftsmanship of the late 19th century. The brocade silk lehenga, adorned with multiple panels of Banarasi brocade print in sunset hues, paid homage to India's timeless elegance.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil featuring a lattice design. Both the dupatta and the veil were embellished with real gold embroidery and Resham work. Radhika draped the dupatta elegantly over her shoulder and arms, while the veil, which had a dramatic train, was worn over her head.

Heritage Jewellery

Complementing her lehenga, Radhika wore heirloom jewellery passed down through her family. The collection included a gold, diamond, and emerald choker, a luxurious necklace, polki earrings, baaju bandh, kadhas, bangles, haath phool, rings, and a mang tika. These jewels, worn by her sister Anjali Merchant at her wedding, added a touch of legacy to Radhika's stunning look.