Raksha Bandhan 2023: Comparing the Traditional and Contemporary Rakhis; Find Which One is Better

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters. It is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu faith. The most prominent feature of this festival is tying rakhis, a sacred thread, to a brother's wrist. It is one of the festivals that has evolved over the years while remaining rooted in tradition. Over the years, Rakhis designs have also evolved. From traditional Rakhis adorned with images of Hindu deities to contemporary and eco-friendly Rakhis, the markets are packed with various types of Rakhis.

A comparison of traditional and modern rakhis

THREAD AND EMBELLISHMENTS

Traditional rakhis are made from mauli or silk threads. Mauli is a red sacred thread also known as a Kalava in the Hindu tradition. The sanctified thread, also called the protection thread, has great significance in the Hindu tradition and is tied to people's wrists before performing sacred rituals. You can find numerous rakhis made from Mauli threads and decorated with different types of beads and ornaments.

Talking about modern Rakhis, they are more creative and vibrant and cater to different tastes and preferences. Modern rakhis are made of cotton thread, zardosi thread, metal wires, velvet, etc.

EMBELLISHMENTS

Traditional rakhis are adorned with Sawastik, images of Hindu deities, Kalash, Om etc.

While modern rakhis have various accessory options. Opt for rakhis adorned with evil eyes, gemstones, mirrors, motia and Sitara and other amulets.

COST

The cost of modern or contemporary rakhis is higher than that of traditional ones. Contemporary rakhis consist of eye-catching details and expensive materials like mirrors, silver, gold, enamel trim, etc.

Traditional rakhis are plain and simple, so they are less expensive.

USE AND WEARABILITY

Contemporary rakhis such as chain-style bracelets, leather bands, evil eye rakhis, and gemstone rakhis can be worn as jewelry later on.

However, the threads are removed after one or two days. Invest in a piece that will not wear out in a few hours.

ECO-FRIENDLY

Contemporary rakhis that are made from cloth, marigold seeds and other organic and biodegradable materials are environmentally friendly. They can break down naturally in the environment. If you throw them away, they can turn into plant or manure.

While traditional rakhis use beads and ornaments made of plastic and metals that are not biodegradable and cannot be recycled. Contemporary organic rakhis are more sustainable.

PERSONALISATION

Modern rakhis can be customised and personalised. They are thoughtful, unique, reusable and luxurious. You can engrave the names and initials of the photos on the designs.

While with the traditional ones there is no customisation option.