Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, Significance, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival that honours the unique bond between siblings. Traditionally observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Shravana, this year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Over time, Raksha Bandhan has transcended religious and cultural boundaries to celebrate sibling relationships. The festival now symbolizes unity and the importance of interpersonal relationships, often observed among cousins, friends, and loved ones. Raksha Bandhan has become a tradition of solidarity and mutual protection, emphasizing shared values of love and care.

History of Raksha Bandhan

According to the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, the festival has deep-rooted historical significance. When Lord Krishna defeated the evil king Shishupal to protect dharma on earth, he sustained a finger injury that caused him to bleed. Draupadi, the wife of the Pandavas, tore a piece of her saree and wrapped it around Krishna's bleeding finger. Moved by her gesture, Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi whenever she needed help.

Years later, during the infamous disrobing of Draupadi by the Kauravas after the Pandavas lost their kingdom in a dice game, Krishna kept his promise. Through his divine intervention, he protected Draupadi's dignity, fulfilling his pledge of safeguarding her from harm.

Shubh Muhurat for Raksha Bandhan 2024

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing for Raksha Bandhan rituals is as follows:

Raksha Bandhan Ritual Time: 1:30 PM to 9:19 PM

Afternoon Auspicious Time: 1:58 PM to 4:31 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins: August 19 at 3:04 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: August 19 at 11:55 PM

Rituals of Raksha Bandhan

To perform the Raksha Bandhan rituals, a silver plate, known as a thali, is prepared with offerings such as rice (Akshat), vermilion (Kumkum), sweets, fruits, curd (Dahi), incense sticks, and a lamp (Diya). Sisters perform an aarti of their brothers, wishing for their well-being and prosperity.

Following the aarti, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and offer them sweets or dry fruits. In return, brothers present their sisters with a Rakhi, which is tied around their wrists as a symbol of love and protection. Some sisters also observe a fast until the Rakhi rituals are completed.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the protective and affectionate bond between siblings. The act of tying a Rakhi symbolizes a sister's love and protection, and in return, the brother pledges to protect and support her. Brothers often express their love by giving gifts or money to their sisters. This festival reinforces family bonds and celebrates the spirit of unity and commitment among siblings.