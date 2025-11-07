Live
- Nandita Das enjoys a nostalgic return to her alma mater on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary
- Mammootty's Bramayugam to be screened at the Academy Museum: 'Another moment of pride'
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed with baby boy
- WBSSC case: Results of written examination for fresh recruitment of higher secondary teachers today
- Jio's cost-effective 5G solutions can help it scale in $121 billion global market: Jefferies
- J&K bypolls: CM Omar Abdullah says all political parties joined hands against NC
- Realme GT 8 Pro Arrives in India on November 20 with the New Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
- Lanning picks Litchfield as Healy's successor to lead Australia in ODIs
- ECI flying squads conduct searches at houses of BRS leaders in Hyderabad
- RuPay Credit Cards Gain 18% Market Share in India, Challenge Visa and MasterCard
Rakul Preet Singh radiates confidence
Rakul Preet Singh looks like a woman on a quiet mission — one defined by confidence, style, and a renewed sense of self.
Rakul Preet Singh looks like a woman on a quiet mission — one defined by confidence, style, and a renewed sense of self. After facing a string of box-office disappointments across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, the actress seems ready to turn the tide with De De Pyaar De 2. And her recent appearances suggest she’s not just promoting a film — she’s making a statement.
In her latest look, Rakul stepped out in a short floral dress that strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. The pastel hues, button-up detailing, and fitted waist add a touch of charm, while the white heels and soft, wavy hair complete the effortlessly chic ensemble. It’s a look that feels breezy yet intentional — much like her current phase.
With De De Pyaar De 2 set to release on November 14, Rakul appears to be embracing a new chapter with grace and quiet determination.
She’s glowing, confident, and seems to have rediscovered her spark — proving that her real comeback might just be as much about spirit as it is about cinema.