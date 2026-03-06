Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Major Indian Cities for 6th March

Friday, 6th March 2026, marks the 16th day of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. During this period, adherents of Islam refrain from food and drink from dawn until sunset, following the daily practice of Roza. Central to these observances are the pre-dawn meal, Sehri (or Suhoor), and the evening meal, Iftar, which breaks the day-long fast.

The timing of these meals varies slightly across cities, influenced by geographical location and local sunrise and sunset schedules. Observing precise Sehri and Iftar times is considered a religious duty, and many rely on local mosques or online calendars to stay accurate.

Sehri: The Pre-Dawn Meal

Sehri, the early morning meal before fasting begins, is consumed just before the Fajr (dawn) prayer. It provides nourishment and energy to sustain individuals throughout the day. Today, the Sehri timings for major Indian cities are as follows:

Delhi: 5:22 AM

Noida: 5:22 AM

Chennai: 5:10 AM

Lucknow: 5:08 AM

Mumbai: 5:42 AM

Kolkata: 4:39 AM

Hyderabad: 5:19 AM

Gujarat: 5:47 AM

Kerala: 5:24 AM

Bengaluru: 5:20 AM

It is important to finish Sehri before the specified time, as the fast begins immediately after. Many families and communities make it a time for quiet reflection and early morning prayers before starting their day.

Iftar: Breaking the Fast at Sunset

Iftar, the evening meal that ends the day’s fast, is traditionally shared with family, friends, and community members. It often begins with the consumption of dates and water, followed by larger meals. Today, Iftar times across prominent cities are:

Delhi: 6:25 PM

Noida: 6:23 PM

Chennai: 6:19 PM

Lucknow: 6:11 PM

Mumbai: 6:46 PM

Kolkata: 5:43 PM

Hyderabad: 6:24 PM

Gujarat: 6:50 PM

Kerala: 6:35 PM

Bengaluru: 6:30 PM

Sharing Iftar has both social and spiritual significance, often fostering a sense of community. Many mosques and organisations host communal Iftar events, where people gather to break their fast together.

Regional Variations and Spiritual Focus

Daily Sehri and Iftar timings can vary slightly due to local geographic conditions and differences in sunrise and sunset times. It is recommended to confirm timings with a local mosque or official Islamic calendar to ensure accuracy.

Ramadan is not only a time for fasting but also a period of spiritual reflection, increased charity, and community engagement. Observers are encouraged to focus on personal growth, generosity, and communal harmony throughout the holy month.

As the 16th day of Ramadan unfolds, Muslims across India continue their disciplined observance of Roza. Adhering to Sehri and Iftar timings, engaging in prayers, and embracing acts of charity define the essence of this sacred month. With each fast broken at sunset, the month of Ramadan strengthens spiritual bonds, fosters gratitude, and reinforces the spirit of unity within communities.