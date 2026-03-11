Ramadan Day 21: Iftar & Sehri Timings Across India (March 11, 2026)

Wednesday, March 11, marks the 21st day of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, a period deeply cherished by Muslims for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion. Each day of Ramadan follows a sacred routine centered around two important meals — Sehri and Iftar.

Sehri is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins at sunrise. It provides nourishment and energy for the long hours of fasting ahead. Iftar, on the other hand, is the evening meal that breaks the fast at sunset, traditionally beginning with water and dates before a full meal is enjoyed with family and community.

Because sunrise and sunset vary by location, fasting schedules differ slightly from city to city. To help observers plan their day smoothly, here are the estimated Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities on March 11, 2026.

Sehri & Iftar Timings — North India

Delhi NCR

Sehri: 5:17 AM

5:17 AM Iftar: 6:27 PM

Lucknow

Sehri: 5:03 AM

5:03 AM Iftar: 6:13 PM

Kanpur

Sehri: 5:06 AM

5:06 AM Iftar: 6:15 PM

Sehri & Iftar Timings — West India

Mumbai

Sehri: 5:37 AM

5:37 AM Iftar: 6:48 PM

Pune

Sehri: 5:34 AM

5:34 AM Iftar: 6:43 PM

Ahmedabad

Sehri: 5:38 AM

5:38 AM Iftar: 6:47 PM

Surat

Sehri: 5:37 AM

5:37 AM Iftar: 6:47 PM

Sehri & Iftar Timings — South India

Bengaluru

Sehri: 5:19 AM

5:19 AM Iftar: 6:30 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:16 AM

5:16 AM Iftar: 6:26 PM

Chennai

Sehri: 5:09 AM

5:09 AM Iftar: 6:19 PM

Sehri & Iftar Timings — East India

Kolkata

Sehri: 4:34 AM

4:34 AM Iftar: 5:45 PM

Ranchi

Sehri: 4:47 AM

4:47 AM Iftar: 5:56 PM

Why Timings Differ by Location

Fasting schedules are determined by local sunrise and sunset times. Since India spans multiple longitudes, prayer and meal timings naturally vary between regions. Even neighbouring cities may notice small differences of a few minutes.

For this reason, devotees are encouraged to:

Refer to their local mosque announcements

Use reliable daily Ramadan calendars

Follow verified prayer-time mobile applications

These sources provide the most precise, location-specific guidance.

Spirit of the Fast

Ramadan fasting is considered one of the most disciplined spiritual practices, observed from dawn to dusk without food or water. Beyond physical restraint, the month emphasizes prayer, charity, gratitude, and compassion. Families gather for Iftar, mosques host community meals, and evenings are filled with worship and reflection.

As the final phase of Ramadan approaches, many devotees increase their prayers and charitable acts, seeking deeper spiritual connection and blessings.

A Note for Observers

Minor variations in Sehri and Iftar timings may occur due to geographical positioning and calculation methods. It is always advisable to double-check locally before beginning or ending the fast.

May this Ramadan continue to bring peace, strength, and togetherness to all observing the holy month.