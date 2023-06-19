Live
- Severe heat wave condition in Telangana for two days
- Telangana stares at severe heatwave conditions
- Telugu Talons defeat Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in a close encounter
- AP Minister asks Pawan to keep an eye on Babu
- NIRF rankings do not determine funding of varsities: UGC chief
- Hyderabad: Charminar segment continues to be MIM’s invincible fortress
- JP Nadda to visit Telangana on June 25
- ‘Tollywood is my homeland,’ says Kajal
- Salary Hikes based only on Upskilling-Wipro announces
- Dwarampudi hits backs at Pawan Kalyan
Real Food Day
Highlights
Real Food Day is all about celebrating healthier food choices and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle
Real Food Day is all about celebrating healthier food choices and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. Run by the Public Health Collaboration (registered charity no. 1171887), it’s a day for showing some love to real food, from the classic leafy greens to some of the healthier natural food we have on the market, like lean meats and lower-fat dairy options.
The Public Health Collaboration (PHC), led by Samuel Feltham, spotted that health problems like Type II Diabetes were on the rise, so they wanted to raise awareness and education about what real food means.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS