Real Food Day is all about celebrating healthier food choices and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. Run by the Public Health Collaboration (registered charity no. 1171887), it’s a day for showing some love to real food, from the classic leafy greens to some of the healthier natural food we have on the market, like lean meats and lower-fat dairy options.

The Public Health Collaboration (PHC), led by Samuel Feltham, spotted that health problems like Type II Diabetes were on the rise, so they wanted to raise awareness and education about what real food means.