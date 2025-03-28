Reba John turns heads in stylish weekend party look

Actress Reba John, who is all set to dazzle Telugu audiences with her special song Swathi Reddy from Mad Square on March 29, gave fans a glimpse of her stylish weekend celebration.

Dressed in a chic brown mini dress, Reba exuded effortless glamour as she indulged in pizza and sipped on lemon soda. She completed her look with white heels, a chunky gold chain, statement golden earrings, and a sleek high bun, adding an elegant touch to her bold ensemble.

Meanwhile, Swathi Reddy has already become a sensation, amassing a whopping 15 million views online, solidifying Reba’s rising popularity in Telugu cinema. With her stunning style and growing fan base, she’s definitely one to watch!