Reduce eye strain while working from home

The unprecedented event in the form of a Pandemic has pushed people to work from home. While what seemed like a good break from traditional 9-5, work from home brought its own challenges. With the increased working hours due to the lack of clear boundary between personal and professional life, work from home did not prove to be a relief like it was supposed to.



According to the CMR study, the average screen time for Indians increased to 25 percent. And 23 percent of personnel complained about weaker eyesight due to extended work hours. Ayurveda is the ancient Indian science that works on creating a balance and treating the body in a holistic manner.

Following are the key ayurvedic herbs and practices shared by Ritika Krit, Founder, Kamree that one can incorporate in their daily lives to decrease eye strain caused by electronics.

Icing or Sheeta Satmya

Consistent use of electronics produces heat in the eyes and makes eyelids dull and tired. To counter the effects of overwork, soak cotton balls in cool milk or rose water and place it on your eyes for a few minutes. The exercise will give much-awaited relief to the eyes.

Palm Exercise

Palm exercise, known as palming, is an ancient ayurvedic technique to massage eyes and provide relaxation. Rub your arms together for 10 seconds and place it on your shut eyes in a cupping gesture. Remember not to put pressure on your eyes. Do the techniques 2-3 times as you inhale and exhale slowly. The Ayurvedic exercise provides relief to your eyes and is also helpful for a goodnight's sleep.

Mudras

Mudras are simple hand gestures that are always defined as a healing modality. Most Mudras for better eye vision can be done lying down while breathing normally. Different Mudras have different effects on the body, and when combined with a breathing exercise, they can bring back balance in the body while strengthening all desired parts and healing them holistically.

One of the most common Mudra is Prana Mudra. In order to practice Prana Mudra, keep your spine erect and body relaxed with open palms placed on your lap. Join the tip of your pinky finger to ring the finger to the tip of your thumb and breathe normally for 15 minutes. The Mudra will promote healthy vision and heal irritable eyes.

Herbs for stronger eye vision

Fennel - Rich in Vitamin A and C, fennel is good to strengthen your eye vision. You can either consume it in the form of tea or wash your eyes with fennel water as it cooling for the eyes.

Triphala - Three fruits - Haritaki, Amla, and Bibhitaki make Triphala which balances the energies in the body and is a good source of antioxidants and Vitamin C, which reverses the signs of inflammation and oxidative stress.

The Ginkgo Biloba - Native to China, Ginkgo Biloba is most effective in treating degrading eye vision.

Calendula - Also known as "Pot Marigold," calendula is an anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial herb that helps in treating eye conditions such as redness, swelling, mild irritations,

Almonds - The most common ingredient to Indian households, almonds are a good source of Vitamin E, which promotes the growth of healthy tissues and great vision.

Lifestyle changes

♦ Splash water 3-5 times a day to active facial nerves and arteries.

♦ Take a break from electronics during meals.

♦ Take a break from electronics during meals.

♦ Practice calmness as anger and frustration can increase the flow of blood, which dilates pupils and causes eye strain. You can also exercise pranayama to bring more peace to your daily life.

♦ Avoid hot water for showers which can cause the imbalance of fire elements in the body. Instead, use lukewarm water whenever necessary.

♦ Wear preventive eyeglasses when using electronics to avoid direct contact with blue light.

♦ Avoid reading or using electronics in a dark room.

♦ Avoid rubbing your eyes harshly.