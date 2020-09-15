Reigniting the passion for music

Kolkata-based, 33-years-old, Sohini Singha Majumdar is a vocalist who sings Khayal, Thumri, Bhajan and Ghazal mainly. Her musical journey started at the age of four. Sohini took up English Honours for her graduation and pursued MBA in Human Resource Management.

Sohini says, "My maternal grandfather taught me the ABCs of music. I don't follow any particular gharana. I try to incorporate styles of several gharanas in my rendition which suits my voice."

The maternal side of her family is of musicians and it is from there that she has inherited music.

She adds, "My grandfather was a singer and violinist, my mother is a vocalist and my maternal aunt is a sitarist. My mother was a great source of inspiration for me as she practiced regularly in spite of having so much work at home.

My mother told me that riyaz should be like eating and taking baths which are done regularly. I wake up in the morning and after completing my riyaz I go to the office. While travelling I listen to music. After coming from office, I teach my daughter and spend 'mamma time' with her. After she goes to sleep, I sometimes work on my compositions or listen to good music. Then I go to sleep. Weekends we go for outings."

When asked about learning the raga, Sohini says she is still learning to sing the existing ragas. Once she learns singing them properly, she would give a thought about creating any raag.

She adds, "I compose Ghazals based on several raagas during my free time. It is my hobby and gives me immense mental relaxation. I get extremely stressed out when I am unable to concentrate on riyaaz due to some other emergencies. The ongoing pandemic has been very stressful to everyone around and for me things have been different. I am basically a home person and this pandemic has given me a lot of time which I always wanted to have. I have utilised it fully in music and my family."

Indian Classical Music is the base of every music in India. The span of Indian Classical music is vast and there are many old ragas which have lots of significance. So, it is very important to nurture and preserve the authenticity of several raagas. The responsibility of this are at the shoulder of the Guru to propagate and the Shishya to carry forward in the next generation

"I draw my inspiration from legends of Indian classical music and their works inspire me to continue my 'sadhana' and chase my dreams. In the Indian societal structure, a woman's life is full of responsibilities. God has made women multitasking and my life is similarly very hectic.

I am a professional singer on top of that I have a full time job, a kid and a family. Carrying out all these together becomes very challenging at times. These become stressful for me. Thanks to my parents, sister and family for supporting me and my friends for giving me mental strength to cope up with this struggle," concludes Sohini.