Happy Mother's Day Wishes and Messages, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings

We often might not express our emotions to our mother, due to busy life times, shyness or any other personal reasons. On this special day, lets express our love and show her, how much you are thankful for her sacrifices she has made to offer better lives.

Happy Mother's Day Wishes

1. Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever! I love you.

2. Happy Mother's Day to all the lovely mothers in the world.

3. Happy Mother's Day my amazing mother! May you always be happy!

4. Happy Mother's Day to the woman without whom I cannot live. I love you, mommy.

5. I cannot describe in words what you mean to me. Thanks for always being there for me. Wish you a happy Mother's Day, Mom!

6. Happy Mother's Day to all moms in the world! Your sacrifice, compassion, and care deserve to be celebrated and honored every day!

7. Happy Mother's Day, Mom! May you receive all the happiness that you have sacrificed for my sake!

8. Thank you, mom, for being my biggest supporter in life! Happy Mother's Day mum!

9. Thanks for being such a wonderful mother. Happy Mother's Day mama!

10. Thanks for being such a wonderful mother. Happy mother's day mama!

11. My dearest mother, I love you very much. I can't ever be thankful enough to you. You are the reason for my smile and happiness. I thank God for blessing me with a mother like you.

12. Happy Mother's Day! Thanks for every single thing you've blessed my life with, Mom. I love you so much!

13. There are bad girls, bad women. But there is never a bad mother. A mother can only love her child and nothing else. Happy Mother's Day!

14. Celebrating your compromise, care and kindness just once a year is never enough! I am thankful to you every day! Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

15. Every mother deserves the best. Wishing all the mothers in the world a day full of happiness and joy.

16. I pray that God will make my dearest mom happy and keep her healthy all the time. Have a very happy Mother's Day!

17. Happy Mother's Day to you! I aspire to be as kind and amazing as you are, Mom!

18. May your home be blessed with love, laughter, and peace! Happy Mother's Day, dear!

19. Happy Mother's Day to my wonder woman! You inspire me to thrive in my own way every day!

20. A mother like you is a gift to any son. I feel thankful to God because he gave me such a wonderful mother. I love you now and always!

21. One day is not enough to celebrate our mothers' sacrifice. But we can always make this one day the most special day in her life. Happy Mother's Day to all!

22. Happy Mother's Day. On this very special day, I want to let you know that you are the best mother in this world!

23. Happy Mother's Day in heaven mom. Sending my love and prayers to you. Miss you.

24. You are the one who has always been there for me at the end of the day. Thank you and happy Mother's Day!

25. I am so lucky to be your son, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.

26. I am so lucky to be your daughter, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

27. Happy Mother's Day! You're the sweetest mom ever. Thanks for your care and the support you do for us every day. You are the best! We love you, mom.

28. Happy Mother's Day my love! Your contribution, compromise, and dedication to our family cannot be measured! Thank you for everything!

29. Happy Mother's Day mother-in-law! Sending lots of love to you on this significant day.

30. Happy Mother's Day godmother! Thanks for being my Guardian angel during all the troubles of my life.

31. Every day is Mother's Day when you've got the best mum ever. Happy Mother's Day wishes for all moms!

32. Thank you, mama, for being the brightest and shiniest star of my universe. I love you. Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day Wishes for All Moms

1. Happy Mother's Day to every mom! We are grateful to have you as our guardian angels!

2. Happy Mother's Day to all moms out there. Thank you for everything that you do. Hats off.

3. Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful Moms! Mothers are God's blessing to the world and the greatest gift in a person's life!

4. There is not a single job as important as being a mother, and you ladies pull it off so fine. Happy Mother's Day.

5. All the amazing moms from everywhere- thanks for existing and making our life easier. Lots of love.

6. Thanking every mom on this Mother's Day for all that they do. You all are superwomen.

7. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. You guys are one of a kind and the most precious blessings from the Lord.

8. Happy mother's day to all mothers! Thanks for making this world so full of love by the touch of your motherhood!

9. Happy Mother's Day to all amazing supermoms! You have done a great raising your kids!

10. The future generation is in good hands- thanks to the incredible mothers! Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day Messages

1. This world would never be wonderful if there were not the efforts of our mothers to raise us in the most perfect ways. Happy Mother's Day.

2. Happy Mother's Day! Nothing in the world can be compared to the sacrifices a mother makes for her children. May those sacrifices result in happiness.

3. Mother is the best gift to the mankind from God. She is worth every admiration and all the gratitude. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there!

4. All the good things in us came from our mothers. We can never thank her enough for everything she did for us. Wishing all the happiness to our mothers on this day!

5. Mothers are the bravest fighters in this world. They are never afraid of taking responsibility. Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers in this world.

6. No sacrifice ever can match the sacrifices a mother makes to carry a life in her womb, properly raise them and make sure they have a good life!

7. In a world full of fake people and fake emotions, the only real thing is a mother's love for her child. Happy Mother's Day!

8. She sacrificed her entire life for our happiness. She compromised her dreams just to put a smile on our faces. Every mother is an angel. Happy mother's day.

9. Mothers are parts of God covered in the human body sent by God himself. This is why mothers are so caring and loving and they know everything, good or bad.

10. Saying "Love you" and "Thank you" is not enough but I still want to say them on this day to you mom. Enjoy the Mother's Day.

11. Mom, you are the guiding force of my life and the best friend I have! You are the reason behind all my achievements and triumphs! Happy Mother's Day!

12. Dear Mom, Happy Mother's Day to you! You raised me with such gentleness and attention so I could grow up as a kind-hearted human like you!