Have realistic expectations about relationships and romance

You are absolutely not going to be gaga over each other every single day for the rest of your lives, and all this 'happily ever after' bullshit is just setting people up for failure.

They go into relationships with these unrealistic expectations. Then, the instant they realise they aren't 'gaga' anymore, they think the relationship is broken and over, and they need to get out.

No! There will be days, or weeks, or maybe even longer, when you aren't all mushy-gushy in-love. You're even going to wake up some morning and think, "Ugh, you're still here…."

That's normal! And more importantly, sticking it out is totally worth it, because . . . in a day, or a week, or may be even longer, you'll look at that person and a giant wave of love will inundate you, and you'll love them so much you think your heart can't possibly hold it all and is going to burst.

Because a love that's alive is also constantly evolving. It expands and contracts and mellows and deepens.

It's not going to be the way it used to be, or the way it will be, and it shouldn't be. If more couples understood that, they'd be less inclined to panic and rush to break up or divorce.