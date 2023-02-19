How makeup plays role in forming new relationships?

Makeup does more than altering a woman's attractiveness, it also plays a significant role in her ability to form new relationships. While straight men, tend to look at a woman's makeup or lack thereof to help determine her attractiveness, straight women use makeup to help judge other women's personalities.



Research has discovered that there are three key finding about as to how straight women perceive each other's makeup.

1. women rate other women who wear makeup as more dominant. The above perception that women who wear makeup are more powerful plays a role in why make up is more significant to help women have successful careers.

2. Women are more jealous of other women who tend to wear makeup and perceive them as more promiscuous. This is specially the case wherein women wear bold, sexy makeup, such as eye shadow and dark/bright lipstick.

Women bond faster with other women who wear makeup, which is similar to what they tend to use for themselves. We are naturally drawn to people who are like us, hence it is no surprise that makeup is one of characteristics of women, look for in determining who to form friendship with. If you think about, makeup says lot about women, such as how they value beauty, how much attention they desire and more.

On the other hand, men tend to have different opinion of women based on how much makeup she wears and how attractive that makes her appear. One women discovered this, when she dis social experiment to find out how men react differently toward her depending on her makeup levels. To test this, she create three tinder profiles with three levels of makeup, ranging from natural to glamorous.

When it comes to account having bare faced makeup received most friendl-not flirtatious-replies. Men appear to see her as potential new buddy as opposed to sexually attractive partner

The account having average amount of makeup received the most flirty replies and request for dates

And the last, account with glam makeup gave men the impression that she was looking for easy hookups.

If you are single, then you must consider these findings, when you present yourself on online dating and in any other settings you use to find dates.

Makeup is important, but many women end up making mistakes of wearing much of makeup and they tend to lose its benefits.

Another study, reveal that, when makeup is not overdone, it makes women appear more likeable, trustworthy as well as competent.

The end point, one must be mindful of the impression, you wish to make and focus on using makeup to enhance your natural beauty.