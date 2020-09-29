Planning wedding during pandemic?

Planning your wedding day is no easy feat. If it happens to be in the current situation, then it probably is even harder. Over the last six months, a lot has changed in the way we live and celebrate the big milestones in our lives. The big fat Indian wedding has now been replaced by small intimate gatherings with just a handful of people. Face to face invitations are now replaced with e-invites.



Choose outdoor over indoor: An open air venue with enough space for socially distanced seating must be your first choice. Most guests might be wary of indoor venues and would surely prefer something without the risk of air conditioning. A lot of couples are choosing to get married in their backyards or in the comfort of their living rooms with just the right amount of people. It's not the venue that matters, it's the people around you that truly matter.

Visit online wedding exhibitions: During a time like this, it's difficult to visit multiple vendors who can help you plan your wedding. Look for online wedding exhibitions that will give you a chance to interact with multiple vendors on one platform. For instance, Espousal, a virtual wedding fair is being held on 11th and 12th of September to help soon-to-wed couples interact with vendors directly. Through visual presentations, couples can handpick vendors of their choice and choose to arrange offline meetings.

Fashion trends: With smaller guests lists, brides and grooms are choosing simple traditional outfits with matching masks. Since most weddings are happening at home, brides prefer to wear something simple yet classic.

Handpick your guest list: Smaller the better. Even if you had dreamed of a long guest list, it's good to avoid inviting more than 20-25 people for your special day. In the best interest of your family's and your health, trim down your guest list to just a handful of your loved ones. Arrange for virtual wedding celebrations for everyone to be a part of your big day.

Follow restrictions and rules: Speak to your local authorities and be aware about the rules and regulations of conducting a wedding ceremony. Understand the sanitization protocols and ensure that your wedding planners are taking all the necessary precautions. Give your guests an option to choose virtual presence if they are not comfortable being a part of your gathering.