Things you often forget in your relationship

Once a couple of people have settled into a relationship, things can fall into a bit of a rut. Routines form, the attentiveness that was present at the beginning of the courtship might be replaced by content complacency, and ultimately tensions arise.

These below tips may seem like common sense, but you may be surprised at how often people forget about their importance.

Communication is vital



Very few of us are able to read one another's minds, so it's important to express things that weigh on us, whether they're positive or negative. Little behaviours that bother us can become more irksome over time, so it's good to address them early, before the irritation accumulates to the point of anger. Similarly, miscommunications can lead to some pretty ugly arguments, so if you're uncertain about something, try to discuss it calmly so you can sort things out.

Never take each other for granted



Be aware of every wonderful thing that your partner does for you, and express your gratitude whenever possible. This might be as simple as thanking them for doing the dishes after you've eaten dinner, or telling them how much it means to you that they make your coffee/tea exactly the way you like it. They'll feel appreciated for the love and kindness they show you, and will express their appreciation to you in turn, so no one ever feels like their actions aren't being acknowledged.

Respect each other's alone time



Togetherness is important, but just as important (if not more so) is the ability to spend time alone. Too much time spent together can make you irritable, especially if you feel like your personal space is always being invaded.

Time alone is necessary for personal reflection, growth, meditation, or even just quiet contemplation. Remember that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and you'll appreciate your partner a lot more after having some space away from them.

If you live together, it might be a good idea to have personal spaces that you can retreat to: either individual offices, or a garage workshop for one person and an attic library for another, etc.

Share some hobbies, and have solo pursuits as well

You might not share your partner's love of MMORPGs, and they may not be interested in your love of foreign films, and you know what? That's absolutely okay.

While it's great to pursue some hobbies and interests together, it's important to have your own social groups and interests as well. Take cooking classes or swing dance lessons together, hook up with friends to go to wine tasting nights, but then split off for your individual pursuits: you'll have fun things to talk about when you meet up afterwards.

Admit when you're wrong (or when they're right)



This may be difficult for some people to do, but it really is important. If you discover that you've been wrong about an issue/bit of information/whatnot, own up to it: you'll gain your partner's appreciation and respect if you do, and if you don't, you're just proving yourself to be an immature, pouty jerk. Additionally, if you've been discussing something and your partner turns out to be in the right, acknowledge that fact: they may have been filled with self-doubt, and acknowledging their awareness or knowledge may boost their self-esteem exponentially.

Have faith in your partner

Having trust and faith in another person can be difficult, especially if you've been hurt by others in the past. If you've been cheated on or otherwise betrayed by another partner, you might worry that the same thing will happen in your current relationship, and this may cause you to imagine things or accuse your partner without just cause. If you find that your own insecurities are poisoning your partnership, talk it out with them and consider seeking therapy: they're not the person who hurt you, so please don't assume that just because one person treated you badly, everyone else will too.

Leave the past in the past



If you work through a hardship together and come to a positive resolution, move past it and use the experience as an opportunity to learn and grow. Don't refer back to it during arguments, don't bring it up as a means of guilt-tripping your partner, and try not to assume that just because something happened once, that it'll happen again. What's passed is past, and rehashing old ugliness will just poison future happiness. Let it go.

Mutual goals are important



It's great to have a goal or a project that you're both working on together, as that can affect many aspects of your life outside of your actual relationship. You could be working on an art piece, saving up for a trip, building a cottage, or even working on a garden. Determine your strengths for the project so you're working in harmony, and build something amazing that you can be proud of having achieved as a team.