Republic Day 2024: 15 inspiring quotes by famous Indian leaders to celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day on 26 January

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, the nation reflects on the invaluable contributions of its eminent leaders who have steered the course of history with their profound words and visionary ideals. From advocating social justice to championing freedom and democracy, these iconic figures have left an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of the nation.

Here, we revisit some of their most inspiring quotes that continue to resonate with the spirit of India:

Republic Day 2024 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Indian Leaders to Celebrate January 26:

1. "Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of an ever-shining India. Happy Republic Day!" - Mahatma Gandhi

2. "The constitution is not a mere lawyers' document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age." - Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

3. "Republics end through luxury; monarchies through poverty." - Mahatma Gandhi

4. "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Jawaharlal Nehru

5. "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good." - Chandra Shekhar Azad

6. "Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

7. "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad

8. "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

9. "We end today a period of ill fortune and India discovers herself again." - Jawaharlal Nehru

10. "Freedom is not given, it is taken." - Subhas Chandra Bose

11. "The best road to progress is freedom's road." - Mahatma Gandhi

12. "We must think and act like a nation of a billion people and not like that of a million people. Dream, dream, dream!" - Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

13. "Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia." - Atal Bihari Vajpayee

14. "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

15. "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh

These quotes from famous Indian leaders resonate with the spirit of Republic Day, inspiring us to uphold the values of democracy, unity, and progress.