Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad

Renowned designer Ridhi Mehra launched her latest bridal couture collection, "Becoming Her,” recently, at a star-studded event hosted by Aashi Jain and Vandana Arora.

Celebrating the individuality of modern brides, the collection blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, featuring intricate Resham work, gold jari, and sculpted blouses in vibrant hues. Influencers, socialites, and guests like Trishala Kamath and Tanusha Bajaj witnessed an emotional runway show reflecting a bride’s transformative journey.

With “Becoming Her,” Mehra invites brides to embrace their stories, honor their essence, and step into marriage with style and soul.