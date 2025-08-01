  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad

Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Renowned designer Ridhi Mehra launched her latest bridal couture collection, "Becoming Her,” recently, at a star-studded event hosted by Aashi Jain and Vandana Arora.

Renowned designer Ridhi Mehra launched her latest bridal couture collection, "Becoming Her,” recently, at a star-studded event hosted by Aashi Jain and Vandana Arora.

Celebrating the individuality of modern brides, the collection blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, featuring intricate Resham work, gold jari, and sculpted blouses in vibrant hues. Influencers, socialites, and guests like Trishala Kamath and Tanusha Bajaj witnessed an emotional runway show reflecting a bride’s transformative journey.

With “Becoming Her,” Mehra invites brides to embrace their stories, honor their essence, and step into marriage with style and soul.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick