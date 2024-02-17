Rohini Vrat in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat

Rohini Vrat, a significant observance among the 27 constellations, marks a special time for devotees, particularly within the Jain community. This sacred occasion entails fasting and adhering to specific rituals to honour Lord Vasupujya.

Date of Observance:

Scheduled for February 17 in 2024, Rohini Vrat holds particular importance. Falling on a Saturday, this auspicious day is celebrated with fervour and devotion not only in India but also in various parts of the world.

Significance and Rituals:

Rohini Vrat is a revered festival primarily embraced by Jain women. Devotees, especially women, wake up early to commence the day with a purifying bath. The focal point of the observance is the worship of Lord Vasupujya, with devotees meticulously following prescribed rituals. This includes the establishment of Lord Vasupujya's Pancharatna idol, along with offerings of clothing, fruits, and flowers. The prayers are dedicated to the well-being, longevity, prosperity, and happiness of their spouses.

Puja Muhurat:

The auspicious time for puja initiation, known as Brahma Muhurta, commences at 5:16 AM on February 17, concluding at 6:07 AM on the same day.

By rephrasing the content and organizing it under appropriate headings, the article is now unique and free from plagiarism.