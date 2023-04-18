Roof Top Garden ideas and Tips: Transform your Rooftop Garden into Relaxing Outdoor Space

If you are living in densely populated urban areas of the cities, having a small rooftop or patio is such as boon, if you wish to utilize the space wisely, then you can implement these Rooftop Garden Design Ideas.

We have few great terrace garden design ideas and essential tips, which you can use it for inspiration on your rooftop.

1. Keep it open

A small rooftop looks big, if you are not going to fill it with a lot of many things. A transparent glass instead of a parapet wall, fences or railing would be great.

2. Create some privacy

If you have an open terrace, then growing climbing plants or privacy would be great idea. Clematis, climbing roses and English Ivy are few of the best options you have. You can also use a bamboo screen, drapes or set up a wooden frame.

3. Grow tall plants and trees

If you have a large rooftop, you can plant tall trees as well as shrubs to utilize the space to the fullest. Growing bamboos as well as grasses is a good combination, if you wish to make it low maintenance.

4. Creating Raised beds

Another good idea is to create a raised bed adjacent to the roof walls. You can add wooden raised beds or ones that are made using metal. If you like, you can also construct concrete raised beds and grow tall shrubs and small trees in them.

You must ensure, you use a waterproofing membrane and lay a thick barrier that can block roots as well as prevent damage to the roof. One more idea is to make slightly elevated raised beds from the surface. That way, the roots of the plants may not be able to penetrate.

5. Plant carefully

When it comes to rooftop garden design, you must ensure you maintain the diversity in the size of the plants. A few large plants, shrubs and small trees, ground covers, annuals must be there. Also, you should try to buy containers of varied sizes, as this would help have a great look to your rooftop garden.

6. Adding furniture

You must decide in advance, as to what kind of furniture you would like to purchase. Would like to lounge on the roof terrace or want to have dinner there? You must make a choice in the initial stage. Furniture which fits the style and theme of your roof garden would be more appropriate.

7. Adding Focal point

Anything can be focal point, which draws the attention. A water feature, tall tree, a beautiful arrangement of containers plants or simply a statue would be a great addition to the roof garden.

8. Introduce lights

It is important that your rooftop garden is well-lit during the evening, especially near the stairwell or door. Moreover, lighting a roof would make it look larger during the dusk.

9. Use no more than 3 colors

Always choose one color as an acent shade and one or two more hues that follow. Using numerous colors for walls, floor, railing furniture or containers might make your rooftop look very busy and cluttered.

A color combined with a neutral color works best. Neutral colors such as white, grey, beige, indigo help accentuate the beauty of the plants.

10. Utilize the vertical space

You must utilize the vertical space to add more appeal to your rooftop garden. Hang planters on the walls, use railing planers and grow a lot of climbers.

11. Nice floor is important

You must utilize vertical space to add more appeal to your rooftop garden. Hang planters on the walls, use railing planters and grow a lot of climbers.

12. Play with colors and plant types

You can use cool as well as warm colors in balance to get a beautiful look. On a well-planned urban rooftop garden, everything is possible. Grow trees, shrubs, foliage plants and annuals for a burst of different shades.

13. Rooftop Sitting area

A rooftop barbeque, a bar or mini kitchen along with few plants would be a great place to throw mini parties. You can have a lovely weekend right at your terrace that way.

14. Mini pool

A mini pool on the terrace surrounded by lush green tropical plant is a dream for many. If you do not have a big terrace, then you can make a mini pool and add plants in the container.

15. Become rooftop Homesteader

A rooftop is a great place to grow fruits, vegetables, herbs and salads of your choice. Become a rooftop homesteader and grow your own food with much ease.