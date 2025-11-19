  1. Home
Running Out of Time? Thoughtful Men’s Day Gifts You Can Still Pull Off

  • Created On:  19 Nov 2025 8:48 PM IST
If you’re scrambling for a meaningful yet quick Men’s Day gift, here are smart, stylish, and fool-proof options that work for every kind of man and can be picked up or ordered last-minute.

1. Premium Socks Combo Set

A well-curated socks combo set is a classic yet underrated gift that instantly elevates his everyday essentials. The Bonjour Retail Regalia Signature range brings this to life with 6 stretch-fit cotton socks and 3 luxurious handkerchiefs, elegant, comfortable, and perfectly crafted for the modern gentleman. A refined, timeless choice for any formal, best for last-minute gifting.

Image Courtesy: Bonjour Retail

Link: https://www.bonjourretail.com/products/regalia-signature-box-for-men

2. T-Shirts That Go with Everything

From solid basics to minimal graphics, a high-quality T-shirt is a safe last-minute win. They suit every lifestyle, from the gym lover to the casual dresser.

3. Hoodies & Jackets: The Effortless Style Duo for Every Man

A classic hoodie offers unbeatable comfort and effortless everyday style, perfect for layering or wearing solo. For a sharper look, bombers, shackets, and denim jackets add instant polish. Together, they create a versatile style combo every man needs, making them an easy, last-minute gifting win.

Image Courtesy: Bonjour Retail

4. Grooming Gift Kits

Beard oils, face wash, aftershave balms, or premium grooming combos make for effortless gifting. Choose travel-friendly kits for an added touch of convenience.

5. Smart Wallets & Cardholders

Compact, RFID-safe, and sleek, a smart wallet is a thoughtful pick he’ll use daily. Opt for tan, black, or textured finishes for a premium feel.

