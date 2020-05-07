Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan misses being a working woman, what with the COVID-19 lockdown bringing life to a standstill.



Sara, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to Instagram and shared a collage of photographs featuring herself from the sets of "Kedarnath", "Simmba", "Love Aajkal", "Coolie No.1" and "Atrangi Re".

Sara is seen holding clapboards of all her films in the collage.

"Missing being a #working #woman on a #working#wednesday But for now- I'm a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome#staysafe #staypositive," she captioned the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.









On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".