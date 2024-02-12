Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2024: Inspirational quotes by the Nightingale of India

The nation annually celebrates the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu on February 13th. This year, we honour her 145th birthday. Sarojini Naidu, renowned as both a poet and political activist, earned the endearing moniker 'Nightingale of India' for her poetic prowess. Born in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879, she emerged as one of the most influential women of the 20th century. A devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi, she played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

Sarojini Naidu's literary talents garnered global recognition, particularly with the publication of her poetry collection "Golden Threshold" in 1905, which earned her the title "Bul Bule Hind". Notable figures like Gopal Krishna Gokhale, a prominent Indian politician, held deep admiration for her poetic works.

On this occasion of Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary, let's reflect on the profound wisdom encapsulated in her words. Here are 10 inspirational quotes from this iconic poet and freedom fighter, resonating with timeless significance.

Inspirational quotes by Sarojini Naidu

1. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."

2. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

3. "We have nothing to lose and a world to see."

4. "Life is a song - sing it. Life is a game - play it. Life is a challenge - meet it. Life is a dream - realise it. Life is a sacrifice - offer it. Life is love - enjoy it."

5. "Love's gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted."

6. "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race."

7. "In the battle for individual rights, she was a champion for women's suffrage, education, and emancipation."

8. "We have to shed military power and turn to spiritual power for the salvation of mankind."

9. "We need to be the change we wish to see in the world."

10. "Each day comes bearing its gifts. Untie the ribbons."

These quotes reflect Sarojini Naidu's deep insights, resilience, and commitment to progress and positive change.