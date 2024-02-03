Saudi tourism launches latest brand campaign starring Lionel Messi

Saudi Arabia’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia,’ is making waves with its latest global marketing campaign, featuring none other than football legend and Saudi Tourism Ambassador, Lionel Messi. The campaign, titled ‘Go Beyond What You Think,’ aims to entice travelers to explore the diverse and culturally rich landscapes of Saudi Arabia while dispelling common misconceptions about the destination.

Launching across key target markets in Europe, India, and China, the campaign is rooted in consumer insights, revealing prevailing misconceptions about Saudi Arabia. It encourages audiences to experience the remarkable and vibrant cultural transformation underway in the country. To further amplify the message, those who have experienced Saudi Arabia firsthand are encouraged to share their positive experiences and memories on platforms like TikTok and other social channels, using the bilingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and # .

The ‘Go Beyond What You Think’ campaign is a comprehensive effort spanning television, social media, digital platforms, and online travel agencies over a three-month period. It represents the latest initiative by Saudi Tourism to foster a broader understanding of the destination and bridge cultures through tourism.

This campaign aligns with the UN Tourism’s ‘Tourism Opens Minds’ Initiative, which encourages travellers to broaden their horizons and explore new destinations. Lionel Messi, along with other leading international figures, has pledged support for this initiative. Messi himself has a fond connection with Saudi Arabia, having visited the country frequently, including with his family last Spring. His positive experiences in Saudi Arabia are testament to the country’s warm hospitality and diverse attractions.

The campaign features a hero video starring Messi, breaking down metaphorical ‘walls’ of misconceptions about Saudi Arabia. It showcases the country’s diverse landscapes, from the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the lush green mountains of Aseer and the bustling capital of Riyadh. The video highlights various activities and attractions, including the Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Season’s theme park rides, AlUla’s hot air balloon flights, and the MDL Beast music events.

Moreover, the campaign celebrates Saudi Arabia’s open and welcoming culture, particularly emphasizing the empowerment of young Saudi women. Messi acknowledges trailblazing Saudi women in various fields, from sports to arts and entertainment. Saudi Arabia continues to pioneer a new era of tourism development, emphasizing sustainability and offering world-class cultural, entertainment, and sports experiences. The country’s sunny Winter Season boasts a packed calendar of events, making it ‘the world’s most happening winter.’ From Riyadh Season to Jeddah Season and Diriyah Season, there’s something for everyone.

Notably, the campaign coincides with Messi’s much-anticipated return to Saudi Arabia to play two matches with his current club, Inter Miami, against Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

For those interested in visiting Saudi Arabia, the country has made it easier than ever with various visa initiatives, including the eVisa program, GCC residents visa, and the free 96-hour Stopover Visa. Stopover Visa holders even enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay when booking with the national carrier, SAUDIA, allowing travellers to explore Saudi Arabia and partake in activities like Umrah.

In conclusion, Saudi Arabia’s ‘Go Beyond What You Think’ campaign with Lionel Messi is not just about tourism; it’s about challenging perceptions, fostering cultural exchange, and inviting the world to experience the magic of Saudi Arabia firsthand.