- Death toll in Miryalaguda road accident rises to six
- DCA seizes illegal fairness cream
- Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts
- HP proposes Rs 9,989.49 cr budget plan for 2024-25: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Madigas are worst-hit by Jagan rule: Madiga Dandora
- JSP demands CAG probe into ‘reverse borrowing’ by YSRCP govt
- UP Dy CM attacks Rahul, says INDIA’s ‘game over’
- Nitish’s decision taken for Bihar’s development: Athawale
- TDP may allot the seat to alliance partner JSP
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 30 January, 2024
Most people dream of the world being a much safer place to live. Many wish and hope that future generations will inherit a healthy planet that is filled with peace and harmony. And, although this change is unlikely to happen in an instant, people can still start now to instill this value in the future citizens of the world.
School Day of Non-violence and Peace offers opportunities for children to be taught about pacifism and non-violence.
