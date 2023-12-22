Secret Santa Gifts For Every Budget

Here are some Secret Santa gift ideas for every budget with you. We would love to be a part of your upcoming feature stories, listicles, industry stories, and more. Feel free to let me know if you need further information on the brands mentioned below.

If you are working on any other specific story. Please let us know. We will share more relevant brands and inputs with you.

Here are some Secret Santa gifts perfect for every budget:

1. Mona B

Name of the product - Mona B's Cotton Canvas Duffle Bag





Product description - A perfect functional gift for Secret Santa this Christmas. This duffle bag is an edgy multipurpose option for gym, work, or travel made out of recycled canvas and vegan leather.



Cost – Rs 2799/-

Product link - https://www.monabindia.com/products/ilrmona-b-brown-100-cotton-canvas-duffel-gym-travel-and-sports-bag-with-outside-zippered-pocket-and-stylish-design-for-men-and-women39?_pos=1&_sid=678f6be80&_ss=r

2. The India Craft House





Name of the product - Handcrafted Wooden Indoor Game - Tic Tac Toe product description - Handcrafted Wood & Steel Tic Tac Toe Game with Box. Beautifully handcrafted, this all-time favourite game will always be a lovely gift and a perfect choice for leisure moments too. Artistic woodwork began as a temple and palace craft and flourished alongside architecture and sculpture. Depending on local availability, different woods were used for wood carving, and fashioned into religious, decorative, and functional articles.

Cost – Rs 1230/-

Product link - https://theindiacrafthouse.com/collections/home-living/products/handcrafted-wooden-indoor-game-tic-tac-toe-awec06

3. Raw Beauty





Name of the product - Garden of Eden



Product description - A therapeutic experience that transports you to serenity with soothing lavender notes, experiencing tranquility at the end of your day. The product evens the skin tone, delays signs of aging, promotes healthier-looking skin and works great for all skin types.

Cost – Rs 2350/-

Product link - https://rawbeautywellness.com/products/garden-of-eden

4. XO Curls





Name of the product - 6-piece combo for complete hair care



Product Description - The XO Curls range of Curl Therapy products are specially formulated for Indian wavy, curly, frizzy, or dry curls. With a pleasing natural lavender fragrance. This Curl Therapy range from #TheCurlyHairExpert in India focuses on hydration across pre-wash oil, shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and definition gel. This combo comes with a detangling shower comb for pain-free and easy detangling designed especially for curly and wavy hair.

Cost – Rs 2289/-

Product Link - https://xocurls.in/products/new-xo-curls-6-combo-curl-therapy-range-for-women-men-with-pre-wash-oil-shampoo-conditioner-leave-in-conditioner-definition-gel-and-comb-for-frizz-free-soft-natural-curls

5. Kosha













Name of the product - Merino Wool Trench Coat



Product Description - Trench coats are versatile options for winter. The classic put-together look not only tackles the cold weather but makes it a great corporate fit.

Cost – Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000/-

Product Link - https://www.kosha.co/Cream-Woollen-Trench-Coat

https://www.kosha.co/Black-Trench-Coat-Men

6. Celesti





Name of the product - AM-PM Set



Product Description - Your saviour for the day and defender at night. A must-have around-the-clock solution to protect your skin barrier and to keep you rejuvenated. A complete skincare protection regime for all skin types.

Cost – Rs 1249/-

Product Link - https://celesti.in/collections/celesti-bundles/products/am-pm-set-crescentoid-and-lunar