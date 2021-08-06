One of the famous quotes of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Pandey- Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail.

Dr. Syed Habeeb (Coach Habeeb) is an author, motivational speaker and international leadership coach whose recently authored book, Tie Your Camel, The Art of Giant a Goals, focuses about the ecosystem one has to create before setting the giant goals.

This book, according to Habeed, is not a "one size fits all" goal-setting book; it's rather a focused intention to segregate giant goals from the minor ones and go all out to get them. The book is almost a workbook that offers simple and proven steps to discover your GIANT GOALS that align with your personality and unveils the most inspiring ways to execute them.

Habeeb is the CEO & Director of TechUni Ventures Pvt. Ltd a technology, education and investment company with operations in India, UAE and USA. He also serves on various boards including IT Companies, an Engineering company, an Analytics group, an EdTech startup, a School and is the founder trustee of The United Foundation a

Bangalore based NGO and the President of Mercy Mission a conglomerate of NGOs in India.

Taking a cue from his own life Habeeb as a leadership coach has for the past 20 years trained over 54,000 people in different corporate houses. He has penned the "teachings and preachings" into the book.

"I wanted to put that into action. The book is of relevance to people of 15-50. Age is not a barrier. This book is of use to people who are trying to peddle around with a lot of goals. There is a fear to set giant goals coz people have a fear to fail or hardwork. This book allows a pre check. The actual ritual of setting giant goals is included in this book.

Tie your camel is a metaphor to commit towards your own goals," he tells The Hans India.

"The book is divided into three parts- pre goal setting, validation of your capabilities and aligning them towards what you have to do in life and it gives an understanding of who are the people you need to be with when you set big goals," Habeeb adds.

The book highlights that the only difference between the dreams of the day and those of the night is that the former can be executed in absolute reality while the latter need to be deciphered.

It also reasons behind the usual questions of why is it that most of the people around us fail to achieve the dreams they so passionately aspire to or how do the few who achieve their dreams actually execute it to perfection?

"It is a popular saying that dreams that fly high need appropriate landing gears too. This book is an attempt to share the best practices and strategies used by a few extraordinary people who convert their dreams into reality time and again," the author says.