Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share

SENIOR CITIZEN DAY 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, PICTURES, STATUS UPDATES AND MORE: Age is not just a number, it is a testament to a life well lived, filled with experiences, wisdom and cherished memories. World Senior Citizens Day, celebrated on August 21 each year, is a heartfelt tribute to the older people in our lives who have contributed so much to society, families and communities. It is a day to honor their achievements, offer gratitude for their guidance, and spread love and warmth. A beautiful way to do this is by sharing wishes, quotes, and greetings that reflect the respect and admiration we feel for our elders.

World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings

• World Senior Citizen Day holds a special place as it honours the senior generation that has worked hard to enhance our lives. Sending warm wishes on this occasion.

• With each passing year, your light shines brighter. Wish you a very Happy Senior Citizen Day.

• Your life is an inspiration to us all. Thank you for your guidance. Happy Senior Citizen Day!

• On this special day, may you be surrounded by the warmth of family, the comfort of friends, and the knowledge that you are deeply loved.

• Embracing age with grace, you've shown us the true essence of living. Happy Senior Citizen Day!

• Sending you a bouquet of love and gratitude on this special day. Happy World Senior Citizen Day!

• May your heart be forever young and your days be filled with smiles. Happy World Senior Citizen Day!

• Every silver hair is a symbol of your strength and resilience. Wishing you a day of joy and celebration on the occasion of World Senior Citizen Day.

• Your wisdom is a gift to be treasured. May your day be as wonderful as the legacy you've created.

• Your wrinkles are the roadmap of a well-travelled life. Here's to more adventures ahead. Happy Senior Citizen Day!

• Wishing a joyful Senior Citizens Day to all those elders who greatly enrich our lives with wisdom. We are truly grateful for your presence.

• Happy World Senior Citizen Day! Your remarkable presence reminds us that life is a precious gift, motivating us to seize its fullest potential.

World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength." - Betty Friedan

2. “The longer I live, the more I realise the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts." - Charles R. Swindoll

3. “Old age is not a disease, it is strength and survivorship, triumph over all kinds of vicissitudes and disappointments, trials and illness."- Maggie Kuhn

4. “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter." - Mark Twain

5. “Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." - Walt Disney

6. Old Age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young." - Theodore Roosevelt