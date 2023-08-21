Live
- 2 frontrunners projected to enter Ecuador's presidential run-off
- World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
Just In
Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
Age is not just a number, it is a testament to a life well lived, filled with experiences, wisdom and cherished memories.
SENIOR CITIZEN DAY 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, PICTURES, STATUS UPDATES AND MORE: Age is not just a number, it is a testament to a life well lived, filled with experiences, wisdom and cherished memories. World Senior Citizens Day, celebrated on August 21 each year, is a heartfelt tribute to the older people in our lives who have contributed so much to society, families and communities. It is a day to honor their achievements, offer gratitude for their guidance, and spread love and warmth. A beautiful way to do this is by sharing wishes, quotes, and greetings that reflect the respect and admiration we feel for our elders.
World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings
• World Senior Citizen Day holds a special place as it honours the senior generation that has worked hard to enhance our lives. Sending warm wishes on this occasion.
• With each passing year, your light shines brighter. Wish you a very Happy Senior Citizen Day.
• Your life is an inspiration to us all. Thank you for your guidance. Happy Senior Citizen Day!
• On this special day, may you be surrounded by the warmth of family, the comfort of friends, and the knowledge that you are deeply loved.
• Embracing age with grace, you've shown us the true essence of living. Happy Senior Citizen Day!
• Sending you a bouquet of love and gratitude on this special day. Happy World Senior Citizen Day!
• May your heart be forever young and your days be filled with smiles. Happy World Senior Citizen Day!
• Every silver hair is a symbol of your strength and resilience. Wishing you a day of joy and celebration on the occasion of World Senior Citizen Day.
• Your wisdom is a gift to be treasured. May your day be as wonderful as the legacy you've created.
• Your wrinkles are the roadmap of a well-travelled life. Here's to more adventures ahead. Happy Senior Citizen Day!
• Wishing a joyful Senior Citizens Day to all those elders who greatly enrich our lives with wisdom. We are truly grateful for your presence.
• Happy World Senior Citizen Day! Your remarkable presence reminds us that life is a precious gift, motivating us to seize its fullest potential.
World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Quotes
1. “Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength." - Betty Friedan
2. “The longer I live, the more I realise the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts." - Charles R. Swindoll
3. “Old age is not a disease, it is strength and survivorship, triumph over all kinds of vicissitudes and disappointments, trials and illness."- Maggie Kuhn
4. “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter." - Mark Twain
5. “Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." - Walt Disney
6. Old Age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young." - Theodore Roosevelt