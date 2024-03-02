Shabari Jayanti 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance

Shabari Jayanti commemorates the birthday of one of the most revered disciples of Lord Ram, Mata Shabari. Each year, devotees celebrate this auspicious occasion to honor her devotion and connection with Lord Rama.

Date and Observance

Shabari Jayanti falls on Sunday, March 3, 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, it occurs during the month of Phalguna on Krishna Paksha Saptami. The puja muhurat for this year's celebration is as follows:

• Saptami Tithi begins: 07:53 AM on March 2, 2024

• Saptami Tithi ends: 08:44 AM on March 3, 2024

Rituals and Observances

Devotees observe various rituals and customs on Shabari Jayanti:

Morning Rituals:

• Begin the day by offering prayers to Lord Shri Ram and Mata Shabari at Brahma Bela.

• Cleanse the house and complete daily chores.

• Take a bath in a sacred river, meditate, and don fresh attire.

Puja and Offerings:

• Recite prayers and perform rituals such as "Aamchan" to purify oneself.

• Fast and offer fruits, flowers, vermillion, incense, lamps, and other religious offerings to Lord Shri Ram and Mata Shabari.

• Plums are traditionally offered as prasad to the deities.

Evening Rituals:

• Conduct an evening aarti for Lord Shri Ram and Mata Shabari.

• Maintain a day-long fast and break it after the evening aarti with fruits.

Who was Shabari Mata?

Mata Shabari was a devout disciple of Lord Rama, hailing from the Bhil community and belonging to the Shabar caste. Legend has it that she left her home to seek refuge with Matang Rishi in Dandakaranya forest. Matang Rishi prophesied that Lord Ram and Lakshmana would visit her ashram, where she awaited them eagerly. Shabari's act of offering plums to Lord Rama demonstrated her unwavering devotion, ultimately leading to her attainment of moksha.

History and Significance

The tale of Lord Rama and Shabari illustrates the significance of devotion and selflessness. Shabari's act of tasting berries before offering them to Lord Rama showcased her pure devotion, earning her his blessings and the promise of salvation. Her story serves as an inspiration for devotees on the path of spirituality and devotion to the divine.

By adhering to these rituals and understanding the significance of Shabari Jayanti, devotees honor Mata Shabari's devotion and seek blessings from Lord Rama for spiritual growth and enlightenment.