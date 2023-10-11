Shardiya Navratri 2023 Fun and Festive Navratri Art & Craft Activities for Kids

One of the wonderful aspects of the holiday season is that it brings the entire family together. From the youngest to the oldest members, all eagerly participate in getting ready for the festivities. Dussehra and Navratri offer ideal opportunities to unleash your creativity and experiment with some simple decoration ideas. Kids especially enjoy being a part of the preparations and contributing to the household chores, as it makes them feel more valued.

In southern India, it's that special time of year when families are busy preparing for the Golu display, while in western India; young people are getting ready for Dandiya dances. In the North, Dussehra is celebrated with Ramlila, where Ravana's effigy is burned on Vijayadashami.

Both adults and children dress in their best clothes and enjoy visiting family and friends. At home, you can engage in crafting activities to enhance the festive spirit. During Navratri, involving children is a great way to bond with them and share in the joy of the season. Here are some of the ideas for Navratri art and craft activities for kids.

Paper Flower Garlands

These garlands will look absolutely stunning when hung on your doorway in layers or used as decorations for your puja room. Here's how to make them:

1. Begin by cutting five rectangular pieces of orange crepe paper.

2. Stack them neatly on top of each other and carefully fold them in a zig-zag pattern. It's important to do this step with care to prevent slipping. It's best if a parent helps with this part.

3. After folding the entire stack of papers, secure the middle with a rubber band, pipe cleaner, or a piece of string.

4. Trim the sharp outer edges of the paper to give it a rounded shape.

5. Gently spread out the folds on both sides to create a flower-like appearance.

6. Use green crepe paper to craft leaf shapes, making them in pairs.

7. Thread the flowers and leaves alternately using a needle. You can add a festive touch by coating the string with a glitter pen. Use craft glue to secure the flowers in place.

8. Allow it to dry, and then you can hang it on your doorway or display it anywhere you like. You can make several garlands in different colours to brighten up your space.

Decoration For Golu Doll

You can select any doll you like for the centerpiece of your decoration. Here's how to create this decoration:

1. Place the peacock feather in the background and decorate it with sequins and pearls.

2. To create Lord Murugan's weapon, wrap the stick in gold paper using glue. Cut out a leaf shape from gold chart paper for the top of the weapon. You can decorate this paper with an attractive design and embellish it with sequins.

3. Add glitter to make the stick sparkle. Use sequins to adorn Murugan's neck, giving it a bejeweled look.

Festively Painted Diya

This craft is perfect for kids, it's super easy, and the results are beautiful. You can use these decorated lamps to add flair to your Rangoli or scatter them around your Golu display for a stunning effect. Here's how to do it:

1. Start by soaking the diyas in water for a while, then let them dry. This helps prevent the diyas from soaking up too much paint.

2. Once they’re dry, paint the diyas in your favourite colours.

3. Get creative with the paint – you can use different colours and decorate them however you like.

4. Encourage your children to use their imagination to add pearls and sequins to the lamps for some extra sparkle.

5. Arrange the lamps in a pleasing design to enhance your rangoli or display.

Elephant Wall Hanging

Many kids adore elephants, and they will enjoy creating this delightful craft. You can use it to decorate your door entrance or enhance your Golu display. Here's how to make it:

1. Begin by drawing an elephant outline on coloured chart paper. If drawing isn't your strong suit, you can easily find online templates and cut out three elephant shapes in three different colours.

2. Cut squares of golden or shiny craft paper to fit the middle of the elephant's body, and glue them in place.

3. Add some sparkle to the elephant's legs and head with glitter. Decorate the elephant's head with pearls and sequins to give it a festive look.

4. Outline the golden paper on the elephant's body with sequins and draw the elephant's eyes using a black sketch pen.

5. Take a satin ribbon, create a loop at the top, and secure it with staples for hanging.

6. Attach the elephants one below the other onto the ribbon.

Thermocol Plate Rangoli

Creating a thermocol plate rangoli is a wonderful and easy craft, perfect for children to try. It adds a delightful sparkle to your decorations. Here's how to make it:

1. Begin with a 10-inch thermocol plate and attach a colourful piece of glitter paper to the inner circle

2. Draw a rangoli design of your choice on the glitter paper.

3. Stick sabudana seeds along the outline of your Rangoli.

4. Alternatively, you can fill therangoli with haldi (turmeric) and kumkum (vermilion).