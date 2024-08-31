Shardiya Navratri 2024: Date, Time, and Significance of the Festival

Shardiya Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. During this festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga to commemorate her victory over the demon Mahishasura. This epic battle, which lasted for nine days and nights, concludes with the celebration of Vijayadashami or Dussehra on the tenth day, marking the goddess's victory.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 3, 2024, from the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin and will continue until Navami on October 11. Although Navratri is observed four times a year, the Chaitra and Shardiya Navratris are considered the most important. During these nine days, devotees engage in various rituals, including fasting and performing pujas, to honour Goddess Durga.

Mythological Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and is closely associated with the legendary figures of Lord Rama and Mother Sita. According to the scriptures, Lord Rama did not want to delay worshiping the Goddess of Shakti before his final battle with Ravana. He performed a special nine-day worship of Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings for victory. Pleased with his devotion, the goddess blessed him, leading to his eventual triumph over Ravana.

The significance of Shardiya Navratri is also mentioned in various Hindu texts, including the Vedas and Puranas, where the importance of these nine days is emphasized in the context of Lord Rama's victory.

Rituals and Practices During Shardiya Navratri

As per tradition, Shardiya Navratri begins each year on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Throughout these nine days, devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Goddess Durga by reciting sacred texts like the Durga Stotra and Durga Chalisa. It is believed that those who worship the goddess with utmost dedication during Navratri are blessed with her divine favour, and their wishes are fulfilled.

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different incarnation of Goddess Durga, including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, and Chandraghanta, among others. Shardiya Navratri is also celebrated as a harvest festival, honouring the goddess as the nurturing force behind life and creation.