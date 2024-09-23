Shardiya Navratri 2024: Dates, Rituals, and Auspicious Timings

Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, will commence on October 3, 2024. For nine days, devotees will engage in worship and devotion to Goddess Durga, honouring her various forms. Here’s a detailed look at the key dates, rituals, and auspicious timings for Shardiya Navratri.

Navratri Dates and Significance

Shardiya Navratri marks the beginning of nine days of worship, starting on Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. The festival will start at 12:19 AM on October 3, 2024, and the Pratipada Tithi will conclude at 2:58 AM on October 4, 2024. The celebrations will end with Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

During this sacred period, each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and specific rituals are observed to honor her.

The Arrival and Departure of Goddess Durga

According to the scriptures, it is believed that Goddess Durga will arrive on a palanquin at the start of Navratri, which is considered an inauspicious omen. The conclusion of Navratri on a Saturday means that the Goddess will depart on foot, a sign that is also not regarded as favourable.

Navratri 2024 Rituals: Worship of Nine Forms of Durga

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to worshiping one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Below is the schedule for 2024:

• October 3 – Worship of Maa Shailputri

• October 4 – Worship of Maa Brahmacharini

• October 5 – Worship of Maa Chandraghanta

• October 6 – Worship of Maa Kushmanda

• October 7 – Worship of Maa Skandamata

• October 8 – Worship of Maa Katyayani

• October 9 – Worship of Maa Kalratri

• October 10 – Worship of Maa Siddhidatri

• October 11 – Worship of Maa Mahagauri

• October 12 – Worship of Maa Durga and idol immersion

The final day, October 12, will see the immersion of Durga’s idols, marking the end of the festival, followed by the observance of Dashami Tithi, or Dussehra.

Auspicious Times for Kalash Installation

The installation of the Kalash or Ghatasthapana, which marks the start of Navratri, is an important ritual. The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana will be from 6:24 AM to 8:45 AM on October 3, 2024. Additionally, the Abhijit Muhurat, another favorable time, will occur between 11:52 AM and 12:39 PM.

Navratri 2024 Predictions

According to ancient texts, the arrival of Goddess Durga on a palanquin and her departure on foot could indicate challenging times ahead. It is believed there might be reports of global unrest, economic downturns, increased accidents, and even the risk of epidemics during this period.

In conclusion, Shardiya Navratri 2024 is set to be a spiritually significant time for devotees to honour and worship Goddess Durga. Observing the rituals during the auspicious timings will bring blessings and protection during the festival.