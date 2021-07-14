Contrary to what you might expect, the purpose of Shark Awareness Day is not to stand on the beach and shout out warnings to terrified swimmers and surfers, despite the hours of mischievous fun that could provide!



Like top predators in any ecosystem, sharks play an essential role in keeping the seas healthy and productive, and yet various threats make these ocean oligarchs a persecuted and vulnerable species.

While no one is suggesting we go out and hug a great white on Shark Awareness Day, it's the least we can do to respect these wonderful creatures and help protect them.