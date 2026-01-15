Safdarjung which is the city's principal weather station has recorded the Delhi coldest morning day since 2023. Delhi temperature 2.9 degrees. In discrepancy, the smallest temperature of January 16 2023 was 1.4 degC.

Other areas of the city were shivering with cold. Palam was suitable to record a low of 2.3 degC-- the smallest since 2010, while Lodhi Road saw 3.4 degC, The Ridge settled at 4.5 degC and Ayanagar was reported to have 2.7 degC. It's intriguing to note that Palam's former smallest temperature was 2.6 degC that was that was recorded on the 7th of January 2013.

The capital city of India has been passing cold surge conditions for the last four days and vaticinations suggest that the cold wave is anticipated to last until hereafter. The citizens are advised to keep warm and to take the necessary preventives while Delhi faces this severe downtime storm.

Maximum temperatures are likely to hang around 20 degrees Celsius. Cold surge conditions will continue over Delhi on Wednesday( January 14) too, the IMD added.

Air quality in Delhi slipped into the ‘ veritably poor’ order with the Air Quality Index( AQI) touching 337 on Tuesday, Central Pollution Control Board( CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB’s SAMEER app, 29 stations recorded air quality in the ‘ veritably poor’ order while one recorded ‘ severe’ and nine ‘ poor’.