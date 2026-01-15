Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Debut with Liquidmetal Hinge

Apple is widely expected to enter the foldable smartphone market later this year, and fresh leaks suggest it may do so with a bold materials innovation. According to new reports, the upcoming iPhone Fold could become the first Apple device to incorporate Liquidmetal in a major structural component, specifically its hinge.

The information comes from a tipster known as "yeux1122" on the Korean platform Naver, who claims Apple plans to use Liquidmetal in the hinge mechanism of the foldable iPhone. While the hinge may get this advanced alloy, the main chassis of the device is still expected to be made from titanium, continuing Apple’s recent focus on lightweight yet premium materials.

What is Liquidmetal?

Liquidmetal, sometimes written as Liquid Metal, is a type of amorphous metal alloy originally developed by researchers at the California Institute of Technology. Unlike conventional metals such as stainless steel or aluminum, Liquidmetal lacks a crystalline structure. This unique atomic arrangement gives it exceptional strength, high elasticity, and outstanding resistance to permanent deformation.

Because of these properties, Liquidmetal performs particularly well in situations involving repeated mechanical stress. That makes it ideal for moving parts like hinges, which must withstand thousands of open-and-close cycles without loosening, bending, or wearing out.

Why Apple wants it in a foldable hinge

Foldable phones are only as good as their hinges. In most current designs, the hinge is the most vulnerable part of the device, both structurally and in terms of long-term reliability. Traditional metals can make hinges heavy and thick, which conflicts with the goal of building a sleek, pocketable foldable phone.

Liquidmetal offers a different approach. It is lighter than stainless steel but significantly tougher, allowing engineers to create thinner yet stronger components. The alloy can also be cast with great precision, enabling the kind of compact, complex shapes that a modern foldable hinge requires.

Apple has filed multiple patents over the years that explore Liquidmetal-based hinges and mechanical parts for foldable devices. These designs focus on fatigue resistance and a spring-like action that could help keep the hinge smooth and firm over time. The iPhone Fold could be the first real-world application of this long-running research.

Reports suggest the device may be ultra-slim, even thinner than 5.6mm when unfolded. Achieving that kind of profile would be far easier with a Liquidmetal hinge than with traditional materials.

Apple’s long relationship with Liquidmetal

Apple’s interest in Liquidmetal is not new. Back in 2010, the company signed a deal with Liquidmetal Technologies that gave it a "perpetual, worldwide, fully-paid, exclusive license" to use the alloy’s intellectual property in consumer electronics. Despite this, Apple has so far used Liquidmetal only in very small parts, most famously the SIM ejector tool.

The challenge has always been scaling the material for large, mass-produced components. If the iPhone Fold really does ship with a Liquidmetal hinge, it would mark the first time Apple has successfully brought the alloy into a major structural role.

What we know about the iPhone Fold

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, both likely high-refresh-rate OLED panels. Face ID may be removed in favor of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor to save space.

Powering the device could be Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chip, which is expected to significantly outperform the A19 Pro used in current flagship models. Camera hardware is also expected to be premium, with one front camera for each screen and a dual-camera setup on the back.

Launch timeline and price

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone Fold in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Pricing will not be modest. Early reports point to a US price of around $2,400, or roughly Rs 2,15,000, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium category.

If the Liquidmetal hinge rumour proves true, Apple’s first foldable will not just be another new iPhone, but a showcase of advanced materials and engineering aimed at redefining what a foldable device can be.