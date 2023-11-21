Sheraton Hotel Hyderabad Sparkles with Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, a premium destination, hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festive spirit arrived early with a dazzling display of lights, music, and merriment at the five-star hotel. The event was attended by a distinguished audience comprising socialites, media personalities, influencers, and corporate guests.

The evening commenced with the enchanting voices of children singing Christmas carols, creating a heart-warming atmosphere that resonated with the holiday spirit. Attendees had the pleasure of interacting with Santa Claus, adding a touch of magic to the festivities. The highlight of the evening was the delectable hors d'oeuvres and wine gathering, providing a delightful culinary experience for all guests. The event showcased the hotel's commitment to creating memorable moments for its patrons.

Pranay Verdia, Cluster General Manager, Marriott International, shared his thoughts on the cherished tradition, stating, “The annual tradition of illuminating the tree has become a beloved custom at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. This year's celebration was brimming with festive joy, radiant smiles, and a shared sense of warmth and togetherness. As we embark on a month filled with exciting festivities, we extend a warm invitation for you to join us and revel in the joy of the season at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel continues to be a symbol of joy, unity, and celebration, marking the beginning of a festive season filled with happiness and goodwill.







