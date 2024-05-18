CS Santhi Kumari holds review meet on ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala’ works

Hyderabad: State chief secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the district authorities to complete the works which were being taken up under Amma Adarsha Patashala by June 12.

The chief secretary held a video conference on Friday with district collectors and reviewed the progress of works taken up under Amma Adarsha Patashala, stitching of school uniforms and issues relating to procurement of paddy. While complimenting the collectors for bringing the works to a good stage of progress under the Patashala programme, she underscored the need to complete them before the schools reopen in June second week. The CS also asked the collectors to ensure that every child should be given notebooks, textbooks and one pair of school uniform on the day of the re-opening of the school. She directed that minor repair works, electrification, toilets, drinking water, painting and furniture works should be monitored to ensure that quality work is done.

On paddy procurement, Santhi Kumari asked the collectors to ensure that lifting of paddy is expedited and the balance paddy is procured at the earliest. Collectors should explore ways for fast movement of paddy from procurement centres to mills, she said. She appreciated the efforts of some district collectors for their quick response in handling the rain-soaked paddy and drying them and asked other collectors to emulate the same so as to ensure that no farmer should be put to loss.