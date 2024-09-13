Silk India Handloom Expo 2024 Celebrating Indian Weaving Traditions

Hyderabad: The prestigious Silk India Handloom Expo 2024 is set to take place from September 12th to September 16, at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City, celebrating India's vibrant handloom tradition and showcasing an array of intricate and exquisite handcrafted fabrics from across the country. This event, organized by Desi Kalaa in association with Bengal Handloom Art, bringing together artisans, weavers, designers, and textile enthusiasts under one roof. The expo formally inaugurated by Prerana Simha Domestic Violence Counselor, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Women Safety Wing (SHE Teams) & International Political Psychologist along with Dr Sudha Jain Ms india Asia Pacific & Socialite along with organizers Jeetender Tyagi and Somnath Bowmik.

“It is a privilege to stand before you today at the grand Silk India Handloom Expo, an event that beautifully encapsulates the essence of India’s textile legacy. I am honored to be a part of this celebration, which brings together the artistic brilliance of our weavers, the rich diversity of our cultural heritage, and the unparalleled skill passed down through generations. India has long been known as a land of culture, color, and craftsmanship. The handloom sector, in particular, is not just an industry but a testimony to our country's diverse traditions” said Prerana.



“The Silk India Handloom Expo is more than a showcase; it is a platform for honoring the efforts and expertise of the artisans who have dedicated their lives to preserving these art forms. These weavers are not just creators of fabric, but custodians of our national identity and our cultural heritage. As consumers and admirers, we must recognize the value of their work. Every thread that is woven on a loom carries with it the legacy of the past, the creativity of the present, and the hope for the future” said Dr. Sudha Jain.



“For the first time in Hyderabad more 100 stalls are participating in this expo. By promoting the handloom sector, we are also promoting sustainable fashion. The global fashion industry is beginning to recognize the importance of environmentally responsible practices, and handloom fits squarely into this movement. Handcrafted textiles are organic, biodegradable, and leave a minimal carbon footprint. Weaving by hand uses no electricity. This expo highlights the critical need to support and sustain our handloom industry, which provides livelihoods to millions of families across the country. It is not simply a tradition but a means of economic sustenance, particularly in rural areas. In an age of rapid industrialization, where mass-produced, machine-made textiles dominate the global market, handloom weavers face mounting challenges. Yet, they persevere, continuing to weave fabrics that are not only beautiful but sustainable and eco-friendly” said Jeetender and Somnath.



Renowned master weavers across Indian showcasing their art in the expo Banarasi saree, Bhagalpuri silk, Bangalore Silk, Chennai silk, Mysore silk, Dharmavaram, Pochampally, Jamdani, Lenin cotton, Tussar, Vishnupuri silk, Dress material, Chanderi etc.





