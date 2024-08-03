Simha Sankranti 2024: Date, Timings, and Rituals

Simha Sankranti, also referred to as Leo Sankranti, is the astrological event when the Sun transitions into the Leo zodiac sign, marking the end of its journey through Cancer. This celestial shift is significant for its cosmic energies and influences. In 2024, Simha Sankranti will occur on August 16, a day marked by various traditional practices and rituals.

Date and Timing Details

According to Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava, the Sun will move from the Cancer zodiac sign to Leo on Friday, August 16, at 7:54 pm. This transition signifies the beginning of Simha Sankranti. During this period, it is believed that Lord Surya (the Sun God) is depicted riding a lion, dressed in white clothes, and moving eastward.

Astrological Significance

This year's Simha Sankranti will take place during the Preeti Yog and Purvashada Nakshatra. The Preeti Yog will commence at 1:12 pm, while the Purvashada Nakshatra will begin at 12:44 pm on the same day. The auspicious period known as Punyakaal will last for 6 hours and 34 minutes, starting at 12:25 pm and ending at 6:59 pm. Additionally, the Maha Punya Kaal, a highly auspicious time, will be from 4:48 pm to 6:59 pm.

Rituals and Practices

1. Bathing and Cleanliness: Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava recommends taking a bath during the Maha Punya Kaal and then engaging in acts of charity and donation. After the bath, devotees should wear clean clothes and perform rituals to honour the Sun God.

2. Worship and Offerings: Devotees should offer food grains, perfume, Nagkesar flowers, and ornaments like anklets to Lord Surya. These offerings are believed to please the Sun God and enhance the positive effects of the Sankranti.

3. Ancestral Worship: One should also offer water to their deceased ancestors during this time, as it is believed to bring their blessings.

4. Charity and Donations: Acts of charity are highly recommended. Devotees can donate food, clothes, fruits, or other necessary items according to their capacity. To further please the Sun God, donations of wheat, red clothes, red sandalwood, copper, jaggery, and ghee are considered particularly auspicious.

By observing these rituals and practices, devotees can harness the positive energies of Simha Sankranti and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.