Singapore vs Malaysia: Which holiday destination should you choose

For travel enthusiasts looking to explore Southeast Asian countries, Singapore and Malaysia are both among the most visited destinations. There is a tight tie between both these countries as they share similar cultural ties, offer diverse and rich travel experiences and are neighbouring countries. In spite of the similarities they share, each country has its unique character, attractions and also budget considerations. If you are torn between choosing Singapore and Malaysia, here is a quick guide that will brief you about their highlights, costs, attractions and overall experience.

This will help you in making an informed choice.

Overview of each country

Singapore: A futuristic island nation

Singapore is best known for its cleanliness, lush green spaces, futuristic skyline and impeccable architecture. It has diverse cultures ranging from Chinese, Malay, Indian and also Western. Singapore’s safety standards are considered the highest in the world, and it also has a world-class transportation system. If you are planning to make a Singapore tour package, Singapore never fails to offer a comfortable holiday with easy navigation and memorable stays.

Malaysia: A diverse, expansive country

On the other hand, Malaysia is huge in area, covering most of Peninsular Malaysia and Malaysian Borneo. This nation has a lot to offer its visitors, ranging from the colonial towns of Malacca to the hustling cities of Kuala Lumpur. The pristine beaches of Malaysia and the dense forests of Sabah are some of the most visited destinations. Malaysia’s strength mostly lies in its diversity and affordable travel itinerary.

Attractions and experiences

What Singapore offers

Urban icons : Some places offering iconic backgrounds and world-class entertainment are Marina Bay Sands, The Merlion and The Garden by the Bay.

: Some places offering iconic backgrounds and world-class entertainment are Marina Bay Sands, The Merlion and The Garden by the Bay. Family-friendly places : some of the family-friendly places are Universal Studios, S.E.A Aquarium, Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

: some of the family-friendly places are Universal Studios, S.E.A Aquarium, Singapore Zoo and Night Safari. Shopping and dining : for the shopping lovers, Orchard Street is a paradise. For food lovers, Maxwell and Lau Pa Sat are affordable places.

: for the shopping lovers, Orchard Street is a paradise. For food lovers, Maxwell and Lau Pa Sat are affordable places. Clean and efficient transportation: The M.R.T connectivity makes it easy for travellers to explore all the attractions conveniently and simply.

What Malaysia offers

City life : The city of Kuala Lumpur, shopping malls like Pavilion and street food at Jalan Alor are some of the most famous destinations of Malaysia.

: The city of Kuala Lumpur, shopping malls like Pavilion and street food at Jalan Alor are some of the most famous destinations of Malaysia. Nature’s escape : For all the nature lovers, Malaysia is a one-stop destination. From the beaches of Langkawi to the islands of Perhentian, there are many outdoor adventures that a traveller can explore.

: For all the nature lovers, Malaysia is a one-stop destination. From the beaches of Langkawi to the islands of Perhentian, there are many outdoor adventures that a traveller can explore. Cost-friendly travel: Malaysia tour packages are cost-friendly because accommodation, food and travel are much cheaper than in Singapore.

Shopping

Singapore : Shopping in Singapore can be expensive due to the high taxes on imports, but Singapore is a hub for high-end malls, designer labels and compact electronics.

: Shopping in Singapore can be expensive due to the high taxes on imports, but Singapore is a hub for high-end malls, designer labels and compact electronics. Malaysia: Malaysia, on the other hand, is a blend of modern malls and traditional markets. There are high-end malls such as Berjaya Times Square and Mid Valley, but there are many authentic street markets that offer souvenirs at cheaper prices.

Food and cuisine

For the food lovers, both of these countries offer delightful delicacies and options, but there is a difference in the dining scenes.

Singapore : Singapore is famous for Chilli crabs, Laksa, chicken rice and Satay. In terms of hygiene, standards are excellent, and the hawker stalls selling these dishes are even award-winning.

: Singapore is famous for Chilli crabs, Laksa, chicken rice and Satay. In terms of hygiene, standards are excellent, and the hawker stalls selling these dishes are even award-winning. Malaysia: In Malaysia, food is more rustic and diverse. The food capital of Malaysia is named Penang, and is very famous for char kway teow, nasi kandar and assam laksa. If you plan your travel with a travel agency like Thomas Cook , you can customise your food plan as vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Street food in Malaysia is comparatively cheaper.

Verdict: Which country should be chosen?

The decision to visit a country ultimately depends upon your travel style, your budget and your interests. If you are looking forward to having a short, hassle-free and comfortable stay, Singapore is the best choice. If you are a tight budgeter and want more out of your money, Malaysia is a better option. As a traveller, if your priority is safety, cleanliness and convenience, then go for Singapore over Malaysia.

Whichever you choose, both countries are sure to welcome warm hospitality, unforgettable experiences and memories to last a lifetime.

References: