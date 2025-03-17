Skip the Traffic with Free Uber Shuttle Rides to Hitec City from March 17

Daily commute to Hitec City is about to get an upgrade. Starting March 17, 2025, Uber is offering free rides on Uber Shuttle for three weeks, helping commuters in Hyderabad experience a smarter, hassle-free, and comfortable way to travel.

Uber Shuttle is a daily commute bus service, currently being piloted in Hyderabad to offer a shared mass mobility option for city travelers. Designed to ease traffic congestion and reduce dependency on private vehicles, Uber Shuttle connects key residential areas with major business districts through predefined routes. The service has already been successfully running in Delhi and Kolkata, where tens of thousands of commuters rely on it for their daily travel.

The free rides will be applicable on all routes from Alwal, Ameenpur, Bachupally, Nampally, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram, leading to and from Hitec City during the limited period.

Amit Deshpande, Head - Uber Shuttle, India, said, “Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in India, and its traffic congestion is a challenge we believe shared mass mobility can help solve. By offering free Uber Shuttle rides for three weeks, we want commuters to experience the magic of Uber brought alive on Uber Shuttle firsthand. We expect more people to opt for shared mobility options and elevate the everyday commute experience.”

Commuters can pre-book seats up to a week in advance, track live shuttle locations, and check expected time of arrival (ETA)—all through the Uber app. No standing passengers are allowed, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride experience.

Uber Shuttle Safety Features:

How to Book Your Free Uber Shuttle Ride:

Open the Uber App Enter your destination to or from Hitec City and select ‘Shuttle’ Review your fare (₹0 during this promotional period) on Hitec City routes Choose your route and pick-up timing, then tap ‘Request’ 25 minutes before departure, you’ll receive driver and bus details Track your Shuttle in the app Head to the designated pickup spot and enjoy the ride

By making shared, tech-driven transport more accessible, Uber Shuttle aims to pave the way for smarter mobility solutions in the city.