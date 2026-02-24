With board examinations underway, students across the country are navigating one of the most crucial academic phases of their lives. For many appearing in CBSE and state board exams, months of preparation now come down to a few hours inside the examination hall. While a certain amount of nervousness is natural, excessive anxiety can interfere with performance, sometimes causing students to forget answers they know well.

Experts say that exam stress is common, but how students handle it makes all the difference. The good news is that a few practical steps can help maintain focus, boost confidence, and keep anxiety in check on the big day. Here are six smart exam-day strategies to help students stay composed and perform at their best.

1. Begin The Day On A Calm Note

How the morning starts often sets the tone for the rest of the day. Waking up early gives students enough time to get ready without rushing. A hurried morning can increase stress levels even before reaching the exam centre.

A light, nutritious breakfast is equally important. Foods that provide steady energy — such as fruits, nuts, or whole grains — can help maintain concentration. Overconsumption of caffeine should be avoided, as it may heighten restlessness and anxiety. Reaching the examination centre well before reporting time can also prevent unnecessary panic.

2. Use Deep Breathing To Regain Focus

Feeling anxious before entering the exam hall or while attempting the paper is completely normal. However, instead of letting nervousness take over, students can use simple breathing techniques to regain control.

Taking slow, deep breaths can significantly calm the mind. Inhaling for a few seconds, holding the breath briefly, and exhaling slowly helps reduce tension and stabilise heart rate. Even a few cycles of controlled breathing can improve concentration and restore clarity.

3. Read The Question Paper Carefully

The first few minutes after receiving the question paper are crucial. Rather than rushing to answer, students should carefully read all instructions and review the entire paper.

Starting with easier questions can be a smart strategy. Answering familiar questions first builds confidence and creates positive momentum. Once comfortable, students can move on to more challenging sections with a clearer and calmer mindset.

4. Manage Time Strategically

Time management can make or break an exam attempt. Dividing time according to the marks allotted for each section ensures balanced attention to all questions.

Spending too much time on a single difficult question can disrupt the overall plan. If stuck, it is advisable to move on and return to the question later. This approach prevents unnecessary stress and ensures that known answers are not left incomplete.

5. Replace Negative Thoughts With Confidence

Exam halls often amplify self-doubt. Thoughts like fearing failure or going blank can cloud judgment. Experts suggest consciously replacing negative thinking with encouraging self-talk.

Reminding oneself of consistent preparation and effort can significantly boost morale. Confidence built over months of study should not be overshadowed by momentary anxiety. A positive mindset helps maintain clarity and enhances performance under pressure.

6. Take Short Mental Pauses

Mental fatigue can set in during long examinations. When concentration dips, even a brief pause can help. Closing the eyes for a few seconds, stretching gently, or taking a deep breath can refresh the mind.

These short mental breaks do not waste time; instead, they improve focus and reduce exhaustion. A refreshed mind is more likely to recall information accurately and present answers effectively.

Trust Preparation And Stay Composed

Board exams are undoubtedly important, but they are not insurmountable. With thoughtful preparation and the right mindset, students can navigate exam pressure successfully. Staying calm, managing time wisely, and believing in one’s abilities can turn nervous energy into focused performance.

At the end of the day, consistent effort and self-belief are the strongest allies in any examination hall.