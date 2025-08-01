Sneha Ullal sets social media ablaze

Sneha Ullal, the 37-year-old actress best known for her roles in Telugu hits like Ullasamga Utsahamga and Simha, is once again making waves—this time not on the big screen, but on social media. While her recent comeback film Saako 363 failed to revive her cinematic journey, her latest photoshoot from Goa has turned heads. Her open curly hair and fit physique exuded effortless glamour, instantly going viral and sparking fresh buzz online.

Although her past few films didn’t make much of an impact, fans are hopeful that Sneha will return stronger with better roles and meaningful scripts. Despite a nearly decade-long hiatus from the industry following the lukewarm response to Antha Nee Mayalone, her striking screen presence and style remain intact.

As the viral photos continue to trend, admirers are rooting for her big comeback—one that showcases both her beauty and acting prowess.