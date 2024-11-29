Live
Solidarity with Palestine 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Key Messages
November 29 symbolizes global solidarity with Palestinians, urging peace, justice, and advocacy for fundamental rights amidst ongoing challenges and struggles
Today, November 29, people around the world celebrate an important occasion – the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. This day serves as a reminder to every individual about the ongoing struggle for justice, peace, and basic human rights in Palestine.
The Significance and History of the Day
Did you know that this International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was established by the United Nations, this day highlights the historical and current challenges faced by Palestinians, including displacement, occupation, and the quest for self-determination?
Why the Day is Celebrated
The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People provides a global platform for nations, communities and individuals to reflect on the importance of solidarity in addressing the hardships and inequalities suffered daily by millions of Palestinians. It also encourages dialogue, raises awareness and advocates for a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on international law and human rights principles. Here, we have selected some meaningful messages and quotes to share with your friends and family on this day.
Inspirational Quotes for the Day
• "Let us reaffirm our commitment to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and build a future of peace, justice, security and dignity for Palestinians and Israelis alike."
• "This International Day of Solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Palestinian people."
• "Palestinians in Gaza are suffering a humanitarian catastrophe."
• "It is high time for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages."
• "The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights to live in peace, security and dignity."
• "I sincerely call on the international community to use its power to seek engagement and direct dialogue, while fostering trust and good faith negotiations in the Middle East."