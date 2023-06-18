Spend pleasant time with your father

We will never forget the pleasant moments we spent with our parents. They hold a special place in our hearts, doing everything from satisfying our endless demands to always protecting us. Dads are without a doubt our heroes! Dads are without a doubt our true heroes! However, they have complex emotions hidden beneath their tough appearance, and they need your support just as much as you do. Developing a deeper relationship with your father takes time and effort; it doesn't happen overnight.



To connect with his dad on a much deeper level, ShareChat creator Avik Manna shares five effective tips for him to follow. So, this Father's Day, why not spend some time listening to them, making fun memories, and celebrating their unconditional love?



Listen first, then react



After you have listened and understood, speak! Effective communication is the cornerstone of any relationship. Have a deep dialogue with your father, pay close attention to his ideas and beliefs, and respectfully express your own. Let him know that you are genuinely interested in his thoughts and experiences by showing your interest. You can bridge the gap and deepen your relationship by encouraging an honest and open conversation.

Dads need our backs too!



Dads always have our back and we should acknowledge and appreciate their efforts from time to time. Make a conscious effort to express your respect and show gratitude for their guidance, sacrifices, and support throughout your life. Simple gestures like saying "thank you" or "I love you" can go a long way in fostering a loving connection.



Create lasting memories together



Remember that your dad loves you and he wants the best for you. So, celebrate your dad and make him feel valued every day! Doing shared activities together can be a great way to deepen your bond with your dad. Find common interests that you both enjoy, like playing sports, cooking, fishing, or watching movies. By spending quality time together, you'll create great memories and there's an opportunity to learn from each other, have fun, and grow closer than ever before.

Patience is the key

There may be misunderstandings or arguments because no relationship is perfect. Develop patience with your father and make an effort to understand his point of view. Spend some time listening to him without passing judgment or making rash decisions. Address any issues that may arise and say that you deserve to be understood too. Accept your flaws and take the opportunity to improve and learn from each other.

Show your support, be your dad’s biggest cheerleader!

Your dad needs help too! Be their biggest support through thick and thin. No matter how big or small, praise him for his accomplishments and pay attention when he faces difficulties. To show your dedication to the relationship and foster a sense of security and belonging, make them feel loved and appreciated and be there for them.