Dalai Lama his Holiness Turns 87, his Best Quotes on Love & Compassion

Dalai Lama, is a spiritual leader, today he has turned 87, People belonging to different nations have wished the leader , varied cultural programs has been organized, previously in 2020 and 2021, there were not much celebration due to Covid-19 restrictions.



1.Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay.

2. Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.

3. Do not let the behaviour of others destroy your inner peace.

4. The planet does not need more successful people. The planet desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers, and lovers of all kinds.

5. When you talk you are only repeating something you already know. But if you listen you may learn something new.

6. Every day, think as you wake up, today I am fortunate to be alive, I have a precious human life, I am not going to waste it. I am going to use all my energies to develop myself, to expand my heart out to others; to achieve enlightenment for the benefit of all beings. I am going to have kind thoughts towards others, I am not going to get angry or think badly about others. I am going to benefit others as much as I can.

7. Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them.

8. If it can be solved, there's no need to worry, and if it can't be solved, worry is of no use.

9. We can live without religion and meditation, but we cannot survive without human affection.

10. When you think everything is someone else's fault, you will suffer a lot. When you realize that everything springs only from yourself, you will learn both peace and joy.

11. The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self.

12. Through difficult experiences, life sometimes becomes more meaningful.

13. Don't be a person of success, be a person of value.

14. You have to start giving first and expect absolutely nothing.

15. Forget the failures. Keep the lessons.

16. A heart full of love and compassion is the main source of inner strength, willpower, happiness, and mental tranquillity

17. Happiness is not something readymade. It comes from your own actions.

18. Never give up. No matter what is happening, no matter what is going on around you, never give up.

19. Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.

20. Don't ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance or my kindness for weakness. Compassion and tolerance are not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength.

21. Man surprised me most about humanity because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.

