Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: date, shubhmuhurat, rituals, meaning and more

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, an auspicious Hindu festival, is just around the corner. On this day, people fast and honor Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles. In the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis for each lunar month. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed after Purnimasi, or the full moon, during Krishna Paksha and Vinayaka Chaturthi is observed after Amavasya, or the new moon, during Shukla Paksha. During this auspicious occasion, people fast and participate in prayer rituals. Each Sankashti Chaturthi has a unique name, narrative and sacred meaning. This month, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the Krishna Paksha month of Margashirsha. From dates to auspicious times, check out all the details inside.

When is Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date and Timings?

This year, the auspicious occasion of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Thursday, November 30. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious times and shubhmuhurat for performing puja rituals are as follows:

Moonrise on Sankashti day - 08:16 PM

Chaturthi Tithi starts - 02:24 PM m. from November 30, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi ends - 03:31 p.m. m. from December 1, 2023

Importance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankasthi Chaturthi has its own significance in the Hindu religion as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. Son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha is also known as Pratham Pujya. He is the most worshiped of all the gods. Before any pooja, yajna, hawan or other religious activity, Lord Ganpati and Goddess Laxmi are always worshiped. On the auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees honor Shiva Peetha and the Maha Ganapati avatar of Lord Ganpati.

Fasting on this day every month is believed to bring good fortune, happiness and prosperity to devotees, as well as protection from all the adversities of life by Lord Ganesha. As the one who removes problems from life, Lord Ganesha is known to remove obstacles from the lives of devotees of him. No auspicious act is performed without worshiping Ganpati Ji; This includes arranging marriages and engagements as well as performing puja ceremonies.

Ganadhipasankashtichaturthi rituals

Devotees are advised to wake up early, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes. Install an idol of Lord Ganesha and perform a purification ritual with panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, sugar, honey and ghee). Light a lamp, mark the forehead with kumkum and offer sweets (laddoos and modaks) and yellow vermilion to Lord Ganesha. Don't forget to bring durva grass, the Lord's favorite herb, as part of the offering. Recite the Bindayak Katha (Lord Ganesh Katha) and perform an aarti ceremony to express reverence to the deity. Visit the temple where devotees can offer laddoos and modaks to Lord Ganesha.