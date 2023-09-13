Masik Shivratri 2023 Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and its significance

Masik Shivratri, as the name suggests, is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated by Hindus, the festival witnesses many devotees observing fasts and performing pujas for one of the main deities i.e. Lord Shiva. Notably, Masik ShivShivratriaratri is celebrated on the 13th night (Chaturdashi) of the lunar fortnight of the Hindu calendar month.

For those confused between Maha Shivratri and Masik Shivratri, Maha Shivratri is the annual celebration of Lord Shiva, while the latter is celebrated every month, albeit on a smaller scale. Therefore, every year, Masik Shivratri is celebrated 12 times. This month, the festival is celebrated today, September 13.

Masik Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

MasikShivratri September 2023 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Schedule: September 13 at 02:21 a.m. m. – September 14 at 04:49 a.m. m.

Puja Time: September 13, 11:59 pm – September 14, 00:46.

Shubh Muhurat: Siddhi Yog until 2:08 am on September 14

Masik Shivratri 2023: Significance

The importance of MasikShivratri is linked to numerous legendary tales. It is believed that on this day, during the churning of the seas by gods and demons, poison and nectar arose which was then consumed by Lord Shiva. Therefore, in remembrance of Lord Shiva's merciful act, people perform pujas to deepen their devotion to Lord Shiva, who is an embodiment of compassion.

Masik Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

According to the Shiva Purana, those who observe fast with great devotion and faith on this day receive blessings from Lord Shiva. Therefore, it is crucial to observe fast on the day of Masik Shivratri. It is advisable to start your day by taking a shower immediately after waking up in the morning and performing the puja rituals. Strict fasting is required but you can drink milk, fruits and water if necessary.

Next, it is important to make the Abhishekam of Lord Shiva with water, milk, honey, curd and ghee (clarified butter). This ritual denotes the cleansing and purification of the soul. Throughout the day of the festival, it is essential to chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya". Immerse yourself in meditation and avoid any kind of debate and fight.