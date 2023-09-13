Live
- 1st case of white dot syndrome post Covid vax & subsequent infection: Study
- Mizoram resident apprehended at Delhi Airport for illegally travelling to China
- Supreme Court has dismissed Manoj Tiwari's petition regarding the use of green firecrackers
- PL Stock Report: Sunteck Realty (SRIN IN) - Company Initiation - Building foundations in MMR - BUY
- Chandrayaan-3 mission: Fostering passion for space among youth
- iPhone 12 meets radiation exposure limits: Apple on French watchdog warning
- Tesla aims to source automobile parts worth up to $1.9 billion from India this year, says Piyush Goyal
- Youth Ashes star Harry Dixon signs with Melbourne Renegades
- X Corp bans record over 12 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in August
- MongoDB Launches Academia Program in India to Upskill 500,000 Students
Just In
Masik Shivratri 2023 Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and its significance
Masik Shivratri, as the name suggests, is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated by Hindus, the festival witnesses many devotees observing fasts and performing pujas for one of the main deities i.e. Lord Shiva.
Masik Shivratri, as the name suggests, is a monthly festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated by Hindus, the festival witnesses many devotees observing fasts and performing pujas for one of the main deities i.e. Lord Shiva. Notably, Masik ShivShivratriaratri is celebrated on the 13th night (Chaturdashi) of the lunar fortnight of the Hindu calendar month.
For those confused between Maha Shivratri and Masik Shivratri, Maha Shivratri is the annual celebration of Lord Shiva, while the latter is celebrated every month, albeit on a smaller scale. Therefore, every year, Masik Shivratri is celebrated 12 times. This month, the festival is celebrated today, September 13.
Masik Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat
MasikShivratri September 2023 Date: Wednesday, September 13
Schedule: September 13 at 02:21 a.m. m. – September 14 at 04:49 a.m. m.
Puja Time: September 13, 11:59 pm – September 14, 00:46.
Shubh Muhurat: Siddhi Yog until 2:08 am on September 14
Masik Shivratri 2023: Significance
The importance of MasikShivratri is linked to numerous legendary tales. It is believed that on this day, during the churning of the seas by gods and demons, poison and nectar arose which was then consumed by Lord Shiva. Therefore, in remembrance of Lord Shiva's merciful act, people perform pujas to deepen their devotion to Lord Shiva, who is an embodiment of compassion.
Masik Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi
According to the Shiva Purana, those who observe fast with great devotion and faith on this day receive blessings from Lord Shiva. Therefore, it is crucial to observe fast on the day of Masik Shivratri. It is advisable to start your day by taking a shower immediately after waking up in the morning and performing the puja rituals. Strict fasting is required but you can drink milk, fruits and water if necessary.
Next, it is important to make the Abhishekam of Lord Shiva with water, milk, honey, curd and ghee (clarified butter). This ritual denotes the cleansing and purification of the soul. Throughout the day of the festival, it is essential to chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya". Immerse yourself in meditation and avoid any kind of debate and fight.