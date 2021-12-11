Must-Visit Pilgrimages in India

Undertaking a spiritual journey goes beyond the traditional construct of travel. A person necessitates a spiritual journey or a pilgrimage to connect with a higher being that (s)he has faith in. More often than not, it can also be a journey of self-discovery, relaxation, serenity, and even motivation. Most importantly, these trips gain so much more magnitude when it is being taken as a family.



For many Indian families, taking a spiritual trip is the idea of a productive vacation. More than travelling to an expensive resort, or a relaxing summer beach, it is undertaking spiritual journeys where they find the most surreal moments of relaxation. Sripad Vaidya, Co-Founder, COO, Confirmtkt shares a list of places that provide your family with the most rewarding spiritual journey.

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu: Located in the southernmost state of India, this town has no shortage of praise. From being home to the most spectacular temples, or being the hometown of perhaps one of the greatest presidents and citizens of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the prominence of this place can never be understated. When you go as a family, you can start visiting the Ramanathaswamy temple, which has been standing against all tests of time since its construction in the 12th Century. After you gawk at the murals and the statues, you can take a dip in the twenty-three theerthams. Post this; you can take a thrilling train ride over Pamban Bridge, the second-longest sea bridge (2.35 KM long) in India. For the adrenaline aficionados, you have kite-surfing, for the history buff, you have the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Museum, and for the nature lovers, you can watch the pink flamingos in Arichamunai Bird Sanctuary.



Ajmer, Rajasthan: This beautiful city was founded in the 7th century. Gaining great prominence during the Mughal Empire, this city, home to the Nareli Jain Temple, is perhaps one of the ideal places to take your family. There is no shortage of sightseeing activities in this place. You could have the chance to see the Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah, Ana Sagar Lake, and Durga Bagh, to name a few. Besides, the streets are filled with exquisite handcrafts, unique delicacies, and meenakari jewellery.



Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: It is the home of the uber-famous Tirumala Temple, situated at the peak of the Tirumala hills. Due to the popularity of this temple, there is always the possibility of battling the crowd. If you and your family are travelling for peace of mind and attaining serenity is your goal, then travelling to Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple is your best bet. Later, you can enjoy your visit to Kapila Theertham waterfalls, an ancient lord Shiva temple and a unique rock cave. In short, travelling to this place with your family and loved ones is a must.



Amritsar, Punjab: While this city is known for its mind-bending and dazzling golden temple, there is a lot more to this magnificent city has to offer. You and your family can learn more about the story behind the most significant immigration to ever occur from the Partition Museum. You can also view the lowering of the flag ceremony at Wagah Border Crossing. This ceremony fosters a sense of brotherhood and mutual respect between the two countries. Your family should also inspect the wonders housed in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum, the Central Sikh Museum, and the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.



Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: While this place is mainly used as a passageway to repent, one can wash away their sins in the holy river of the Ganges. Your family can undergo a transformative experience in the Evening Aarti Ceremony and take a morning boat ride as a family in the Ganges. Together, you can explore all the temples that Varanasi has to offer. If your family wishes for a leisure stroll in the perfect climate, then stroll alongside the ghats or even go for a sightseeing tour of Sarnath. There is also the historic Ramnagar Fort, which tends to astound the minds of everyone in the family.



A journey to the above places acts as true eye-openers to the world around you. Also, these places offer a place of worship for the elderly in the family. It's an ideal place to begin a journey for young adults and instruct them on values as they have fun gaping at heritage-significant sculptures & temples. There is something for everyone, and when you undertake this holistic pilgrimage with your family, the profoundness of the experience exponentially increases.

