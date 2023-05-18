Shani Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary of Planetary God, Saturn

Shani Jayanti is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the planetary God Saturn. Shani Is the most feared planet as per the Hindu belief. The birth anniversary of Shani is celebrated in the month of Vaishakh on the no moon day of Krishan Paksha or the waning moon. This year, Shani Jayanti would be observed on 19th May.

On this Day, Hindus would be praying for Lord Shani, the deity for luck and fortune, while few observe fast apart from praying, especially all those who are suffered “Shani Sade Saat” as per the Vedic astrology. The day is remembered when king Asvapati, daughter, Savitri, who brought her husband back from God of death. Many Hindu women, they tend to recall the story of Savitri and her will power and they pray to the Banyan tree and fast for the wellbeing of their husbands.

Shani is the son of the Lord Surya and Goddess Chaaya. Goddess Chaaya was the shadow of Devi Saranyu, the wife of the Lord Surya. As the Lord Surya, entitles lot of heart, Devi Saranyu could not bear the temperature, finally decides to leave him. As the Lord Saturn was born during the time, he is son of Devi Chaaya and Lord Surya.